Today in the Three-Point-Play, Eric Bossi discusses which program had the most impressive turnaround in 2020, gives credit where it's due and takes a look at Zion Harmon’s recruitment.

1. ILLINOIS TURNAROUND IS TOPS

Brad Underwood (AP Images)

There were several notable turnarounds during the 2019-20 season, but for my money none has been more impressive than the one engineered by Brad Underwood, his staff at Illinois and the Illini players. Absent from the NCAA Tournament since 2013 and without a finish higher than seventh in Big Ten since they finished fourth in 2011, the Illini fanbase has been desperate for a winner. They’ve got one now. Entering the Big Ten Conference Tournament this week, the Illini have secured a fourth-place finish in the conference, won 20 games for the first time in seven years and done a complete 180 from this time last year when they finished 11th in the conference and ended the season 12-21. Underwood has really let his team play this year and the results speak for themselves. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has turned into one of the Big Ten’s brightest stars, big man Kofi Cockburn has been among the most impressive freshmen in the country and role players Andres Feliz, Trent Frazier and Alan Griffin have all impressed at times. Now, there’s a good chance that Dosunmu could choose to leave for the NBA and Cockburn could test the waters as well. But, neither is a lock to leave and regardless the Illini are set up well for the future. Headlined by five-star guard Adam Miller and stud point guard Andre Curbelo, the Illini’s current recruiting class ranks No. 13 nationally and is built to sustain the potential loss of Dosunmu. While it’s been a long time coming, I don’t think that this year’s performance is a one-year deal. In fact, I think it’s a sign that Illinois basketball is back to being the type of competitor in the Big Ten that their coaches, administration and fanbase believe it can be.

2. BENNETT AND VIRGINIA KEEP GETTING IT DONE

Tony Bennett (AP Images)

I don’t know how, but it seems to me that there’s still not enough appreciation throughout the college basketball world for exactly how good Virginia’s Tony Bennett is. Coming off of last year’s national title, it would have been understandable for the Cavaliers to struggle this season after losing their star trio of De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome to the NBA. When they fell to 12-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC after a Jan. 20 home loss to NC State, it looked like it might be a long season by the lofty standards set by Bennett since arriving in Charlottesville. Wrong. Since that loss, UVA has been on a tear. The Cavaliers have won eight straight, 11 of their last 12 and enter the ACC Tournament as the league’s No. 2 seeded team. It’s remarkable and speaks to the wonders of Bennett’s ability to dictate pace and his team’s ability to carry it through. Senior big man Mamadi Diakite and sophomore point guard Kihei Clark are the dudes for them, but it takes an awful lot of buy-in from everybody else involved for a team that ranks just No. 234 nationally in offense (per Ken Pom) to be the No. 1 team on the defensive end and go on the type of run they have. How much deeper can Virginia’s defense and coaching from Bennett carry them? I’m not sure. I just know this -- I would have a hard time betting against the man and there shouldn’t be anybody left questioning the future Hall of Famer’s greatness as a coach.

3. MY TAKE ON ZION HARMON

Zion Harmon (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)