In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com Basketball Analyst Corey Evans looks at where Moussa Cisse and Jonathan Kuminga might end up, Pitt’s best-case scenario this spring, Zion Harmon’s upcoming commitment and more.

Corey with Memphis coming on strong for Jonathan Kuminga and Moussa Cisse as they are best Friends and like brothers, Do they Reclass to 2020 for Memphis and Penny/Mike ?......#GTG... — Grizzdave (@grizzdave) March 8, 2020

Jonathan Kuminga (https://rivals.com)

Moussa Cisse and Jonathan Kuminga might be good friends, but that is not going to be the reason that they enroll at a program like Memphis. They will be making their decisions based on fit and opportunity, not friendship. As far as reclassifying, I do believe both will ultimately move into the 2020 class later this summer. Kuminga just took an unofficial visit to Georgia last week, which is a sign he is ready to take a closer look at his recruitment. He has been rather mum about the programs recruiting him, but the Bulldogs will have a chance, as will Auburn, LSU and potentially Texas Tech, where his brother is currently redshirting. Speaking of LSU, if the two were to attend college together, the Tigers would be the likeliest destination. There hasn’t been a whole lot written about the Tigers' connection with Cisse, but they are a heavy suitor. That could also be said for Florida State, Kentucky, Georgetown and Memphis.

What do u see pitts 2020 class ending up looking like — wolfenbagger56 (@wolfenbagger56) March 8, 2020

Will Jeffress

The best-case scenario would be for Pitt to grab both Will Jeffress and Femi Odukale this spring, adding that to the three-prospect crop that signed in the fall. Jeffress, a recent reclass into 2020, is still playing out his high school season and has placed his recruitment on the backburner. Once his season concludes, look for Jeffress to take a number of visits and then make a commitment. Pitt is definitely one of the few programs that should feel good about where they sit but others, including Baylor, Notre Dame, Penn State, Stanford and Villanova are also in the picture. For Odukale, a commitment could come later this month, but there is also a chance he could take one final visit before deciding. He has already taken official visits to Pitt, Seton Hall, St. Bonaventure and UMass. The Minutemen are in a better spot than many others might believe, but I like Pitt’s chances with the versatile wing. Beyond the two, don’t be surprised if Pitt attempts to nab another via the transfer wire this spring. A capable guard that can play on and off of the ball but also be relied upon for his shooting could be a route that Jeff Capel and his staff takes.

Zion Harmon prediction? — David Smith (@12_davidsmith) March 8, 2020

Zion Harmon (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Zion Harmon will end his college recruitment on March 24. The top-60 junior, who is also looking at reclassifying into the 2020 class, is down to Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Seton Hall or Western Kentucky. Harmon has already taken official visits all of his finalists but with Louisville pulling out of his recruitment, there being a small chance that Kansas is still in the hunt, too, and with the Terps likely to have also have moved on thanks to the commitment of Aquan Smart last month, it pits Seton Hall and Western Kentucky as the final two. The Hilltoppers garnered most of the talk earlier this winter but it seems as if Seton Hall has caught up. I will go with the Big East bunch for now but greater clarity should come as his decision date nears at the end of the month.

What do you see from K. Lander if he reclassified to 2020? — Hooparazzi (@Cabbyfromgreene) March 9, 2020

Khristian Lander (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Indiana is going to lose Devonte Green to graduation after this season which makes it very important that the Hoosiers add a playmaker and scorer for next season. That is the type of role that Khrisitian Lander is perfectly suited for, which is just another reason why I believe he will be a member of IU’s roster next season. Lander can be a true facilitator that can both create for others and himself. One of the quickest players in high school basketball, Lander will also be relied upon for his speed, whether it is on the break or on the defensive end. I wouldn’t expect Landers to play 25-plus minutes on a consistent basis, but he would make others better and convert shots whenever he is used off the ball. The addition of Landers to what the Hoosiers are expected to return could equate to a potential top-four team in the Big Ten next year.

Can UConn return to the Big East elites in 2020? #twittertuesday — Bigo Nelson (@bigo_nelson) March 8, 2020

James Bouknight (AP Images)