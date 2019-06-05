2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

Cade Cunningham (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

What feedback are you getting from J Wilson KU visit and how do you see his UNC visit shaping up.? What teams style of play is more suited for his game? Do you think next years minutes matter most or where will he be happy and flourish the next 2-3 years? — Lon Koenig (@KoenigLon32) June 2, 2019

From all indications, Jalen Wilson’s official visit to Kansas could not have gone any better. There is a void at the small forward spot and with Wilson’s ability to slide up or down a position and with the recent transfer of Quentin Grimes, an even bigger opportunity might be available to Wilson than previously thought. Kansas is deficient in the perimeter shot-making department, a role in which he could definitely help.Toss in the fact that KU was a favorite school of his growing up and the Jayhawks may be difficult to beat. However, the good news for North Carolina is that he made it through his visit without committing. And while there is a hole at the small forward spot at KU, an even bigger one is present at UNC. Justin Pierce, a William & Mary grad-transfer, is going to help, but he can only do so much. Furthermore, Wilson would allow Roy Williams to change up his lineup packages, thanks to his versatility. In the end, Kansas is where I believe he will end up. The Jayhawks have much to offer, but his heavy interest in the program before it had even begun to recruit him might be too much for UNC or his previously expected landing spot, Michigan, to overcome.

Latest on Kerry Blackshear - overseas, back to college - if college, any rumblings of a frontrunner between Kentucky and Florida? — dan (@dan87259651) June 3, 2019

Kerry Blackshear will not be heading overseas this fall. Instead, the Virginia Tech grad-transfer will be on a college playing floor for one last season. Two weeks ago, Blackshear was edging toward going pro, even if that took him overseas. But he did not receive the proper NBA feedback that he was after, so he decided to return to college. Where his final year of college ball takes place remains to be seen. First-year Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young would love to have him back, but that might be difficult. Instead, Florida, Kentucky and Texas A&M have the best shot. Michigan State is also a dark horse, and while visits have yet to be set look for Blackshear to schedule two or three official visits to be taken in the coming weeks and a decision to be made shortly thereafter.

How legit is the Ok State push for Cade Cunningham? — Blake Goddard (@BgodtheGoat) June 3, 2019

Yes, the noise that you hear connecting Oklahoma State and five-star guard Cade Cunningham is real and legitimate. While he is nowhere near a college decision (he just recently released his top 10 last week), the Cowboys are in a great spot for him. No one has a greater history in recruiting Cunningham than Mike Boynton and his staff, as OK State was the first power conference program to offer him, which came during his freshman year and before all of the big hitters entered the mix.

Others, including Duke, Kansas and Kentucky may be difficult to beat, but Cunningham is one of the more mature, well-thought out type of kids who will not be wowed by the name of a program but rather for what it can offer and the opportunity that it presents. Oklahoma State will be in the thick of it until the end.

How you feel about Coach Oats landing Quinerly? — Young C.J. Thomas 2️⃣™️💻 (@nolimitthomas1) June 3, 2019

A few weeks ago we discussed that Alabama was heavily involved for two of the top transfer guards this spring, Jahvon Quinerly and RJ Cole, and that we believed that they would land one of the two. That came true on Sunday as Quinerly gave his commitment to Nate Oats’ program, one week after his official visit.

How Quinerly fits at Alabama remains to be seen, primarily because we have not had the chance to see who the real Jahvon Quinerly is in college, as he was a shell of himself last year compared to his days in high school. Furthermore, Oats has said that he wants to play fast but he has yet to coach a game at Alabama. Still, Quinerly is a super-talented guard that was rated as a five-star prospect for a reason. There is even a chance he could suit up for the Tide next season, as he could potentially receive a waiver to play immediately. If he does, a backcourt of Quinerly, Kira Lewis and Beetle Bolden, along with John Petty in the fold, could make Oats' first season in the SEC a good one.

Can you see the ACC having three one seeds in march again with UNC Duke and Louisville all expected to be very good? — Andrew Pope (@Apope102) June 3, 2019