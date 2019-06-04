2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

MORE: Top takeaways from the Pangos All-American Camp In this week's Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans checks in on Quentin Grimes' recruitment, discusses recent reclassification chatter, evaluates Indiana’s junior hunt and looks at where Houston can strike in the frontcourt.

What colleges do you see as a potential destination for Quentin Grimes? — College Basketball Talk (@CBBTalkZone) June 2, 2019

Quentin Grimes (AP)

Quentin Grimes is going to be a heavily-recruited prospect in the coming weeks and while he will likely sit out next season due to transfer restrictions and could only play one more year in college, he would be a take for practically every program in America. The Texas native and Kansas transfer could be looking at returning to the Lone Star State. The three programs that are worth keeping tabs on at this point include Houston, Texas and Texas A&M. Houston is the program closest to The Woodlands, where Grimes grew up, and the Cougars have a lot to offer as they have quickly become one of the better developmental programs in the country. Texas was a top suitor before Kansas got involved and while there is some gray area with how things would go in transferring within the Big 12, the Longhorns might pique his interest again. Lastly, Buzz Williams is looking for his first recruiting home run at Texas A&M. Williams can sell playing in the competitive SEC and his recent success with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a guard in Grimes’ mold. Others will also be involved but those three in-state programs are worth keep an eye on.

Who are some reclassification candidates to keep an eye on in the coming months? — Kevin Perry (@ThreePointRange) June 2, 2019

Indiana had 4-5 2020 guys on campus this weekend...do you think they land any of the visitors this week? — Brent Quinn (@BrentQuinn11) June 2, 2019

Matt Cross and Anthony Leal are the two to watch. Cross took his first official visit to Indiana this past weekend and Archie Miller and his staff have made him a top priority this spring. Cross told Rivals.com last week that he is in no rush to make a college decision but getting him onto campus before anyone else is a major step in the right direction. He will take official visits to Miami and South Carolina in the coming weeks, and a variety of programs up and down the East Coast continue to recruit him. Leal, the top local product, took another unofficial visit to campus last week. The close proximity to the program and the fact that it was his favorite school growing up definitely helps, but many believed that an IU offer would have been immediately followed by a commitment. That was not the case and Leal has been adamant about waiting the process out but, ultimately, Indiana is the team to beat and should win out whenever things finally do complete.

#TwitterTuesday What big men is Houston targeting for 2020? — Jermaine Cooper (@jcoop9) June 2, 2019