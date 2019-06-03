CERRITOS, CA. — The Pangos All-American Camp has become one of the top showcase events that continued to host the elite of the elite. Nothing was outside of this norm this past weekend as Isa Silva, Terrence Clarke and Dalen Terry lead our top takeaways from Southern California.

Isa Silva is one of the best playmaking guards nationally, regardless of class. First getting a look at Silva earlier this spring in Dallas, the California native wowed with his pizzazz, IQ and complete floor control. In California, he has taken things up another few notches to where I cannot think of five better true, playmaking guards in America. He has all of the tools of a national title contending team’s starting lead guard as Stanford and Virginia have already made an early effort in recruiting.

Terrence Clarke heard the noise. Clarke is sitting as the second-best prospect in the 2021 class but much of the commotion this spring has been around Jon Kuminga’s progressions, Pat Baldwin’s shot making and Paolo Banchero’s production. However, there might not have been a better player throughout the entire camp than Clarke. His isolation scoring abilities are second to none and with his size and fluidity, Clarke is here to stay in the conversation for who the best is in the 2021 class.

Dalen Terry takes the proper steps. Not a wing but rather a giant lead guard, Dalen Terry must continue to refine his jumper but it was nice to see him bring some intensity to the floor. One of the more underrated but also versatile defenders in America, Terry is a pass-first set-up artist that has quality length and an understanding of how to move throughout the floor. He is what a two-way guard looks like as he has already taken official visits to California and Utah, and just took an unofficial visit to USC; keep an eye on Arizona State and Memphis, though, as they might be two to beat.

Mason Miller is going to create his own name. The son of now Memphis assistant and former NBA veteran Mike Miller, the sophomore forward has grown over three inches within the past 18 months and looked bouncier than ever. Shot making is what he does first but he is tough, versatile and has even more room for growth. He will find a spot in the updated Rivals150 as he already holds offers from Creighton, Memphis, and TCU.

Purdue continues to recruit Texas. The Boilermakers found great success in the state of Texas four years ago coming in the form of, what we know now as one of the best clutch performers in past NCAA Tournaments, Carsen Edwards. While its recent commitments have come from those within a six-hour drive of the West Lafayette campus, Harrison Ingram might be the next the Boilermakers find traction with. The top-30 sophomore was solid again this weekend and on June 27, he will visit the Big 10 program. He boasts tremendous grades and intangibles and could be a match down the road for Matt Painter’s crew.

Gonzaga is going nowhere. After Mark Few celebrated arguably the best recruiting class in school history, more help is on the way. Already, the Zags boast two top-60 junior commitments that look more than ready to contribute as freshmen. Dominick Harris is a savvy combo guard that wields a very fluid and easy jumper. Along with him is Julian Strawther, the perfect plug and play forward that can check a variety of boxes. The WCC will remain a league that everyone will have to go through Gonzaga if they want to sit atop of the conference’s pecking order for the foreseeable future.

Just how unique Dain Dainja is. The big man out of Minnesota has some Draymond Green qualities to him, as my fellow analyst Eric Bossi notes, but also has the size and continued physical maturations of Caleb Swanigan. It is just crazy how skilled and well-rounded he is. He can playmake out of the high post, score down low, rebound his area and shoot to the perimeter. A king on the chess board, Dainja may begin to take some visits with Baylor, Louisville and Minnesota sitting as the likeliest to host him in the coming months.

Moses Moody gets back on track. It has been a rather circuitous travel season for Moses Moody but having gone through the rigors of the EYBL schedule, he looks to be playing his best ball yet. One of the top scorers in the camp, Moody is a great hard line attacker that shoots an effortless deep ball. Throw in his size and defensive versatility and there is a reason why much of the SEC has prioritized him. A commitment is nowhere near but expect for more to jump into the picture as final month on the travel platform approaches.