Bruce Pearl AP Images

How do you see Auburn closing out its class? — Gene Loblaw (@GeneLoblaw) September 3, 2018

Jaylin Williams Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Auburn has three commitments in its 2019 class, and the Tigers also have found great traction with a number of other Rivals150 members. Jaylin Williams will visit campus this month, and the Tigers have been a heavy factor for him over the past few years. They are the favorite for Tyrell Jones, a tough-nosed guard from Florida who will also visit Ole Miss and Louisville. Ismael Massoud is down to a final five, and Rutgers and the Tigers are the two with the best shot to land the stretch forward.

Damion Baugh, Tyson Etienne and Isaac McBride are three others to keep tabs on, but look for Bruce Pearl’s bunch to leave November with the signatures of the three players: Jones, either Massoud or Williams and quite possibly another in the backcourt.

Yes can you tell me what in the wild wild world of sports is OU doing in recruiting — mr_hardyharhar (@mr_awesome2010) September 2, 2018

Who do you think UConn’s first 2019 commit will be? — Jeffrey Crook (@uconnyankee) September 2, 2018

James Bouknight Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

James Bouknight. The four-star guard had a tremendous month of July on the travel circuit with the PSA Cardinals program and boosted his recruitment immensely after sitting out a large portion of the year due to an injury. He already visited Virginia Tech and will head to Miami this weekend, and the Hurricanes could be the dark horse. Indiana could have a say, but an official visit to UConn - a trip that will occur on Sept. 13 - could be all that the Huskies need to begin their 2019 class. A handful of others possible targets are not as far along with their recruitments, and Bouknight is the likely the closest to making a decision.

Where do you see Marcus Watson ending up? — 🐝✨GT/ADIDAS✨🐝 (@Scott96264550) September 2, 2018

I think Marcus Watson ultimately ends up near his home base in Georgia and makes it official for Josh Pastner’s Georgia Tech program this fall. Dan McDonald updated the status of the four-star wing last week, as Watson just finished up an official visit to Boston College and has three others set: Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech. The Red Raiders may be the dark horse with Watson, and do not discount Oklahoma State, either, as head coach Mike Boynton is Watson’s cousin. Oregon has already hosted Watson for a visit this past spring, but I am going to say that he declines other invitations and sticks with the local Georgia Tech program.

Do you think Rhode Island ends up with Dahmir Bishop and Anthony Walker? — Dave Cotter (@cotter_dave) September 3, 2018

I am not sure that Rhode Island gets both 2019 prospects, but I also do not see them striking out on both, although the competition for each remains stiff. Anthony Walker recently cut his list, and it looks like Pitt, Miami, Rhode Island and VCU are the four to beat. That could change if Kansas were to offer, and he will visit the program for its Late Night in the Phog event at the end of the month. Dahmir Bishop boosted his stock immensely this summer, but URI made sure to prioritize him before he had his coming out party. The Rams may be the program to beat, and he is the likeliest of the duo to commit to David Cox, though VCU and Penn State are in the hunt, too.

@coreyevans_10 Georgetown make it back to the tourney with McClung? — Colby West (@ColbyWest3) September 2, 2018

If the question is whether Mac McClung will play an NCAA Tournament game suiting up for Georgetown, then I say, yes, that will occur. Now, if the question is whether that will happen this season, I am not totally sure. But the Hoyas could make a run, aided by the return of senior big man Jessie Govan, one of the best bigs in the Big East. I also expect to see a year of progression from Jagan Mosely, Antwan Walker and Jamarko Pickett.

However, the catalyst for a postseason berth might lay at the hands of incoming guard James Akinjo. The Big East, outside of Villanova, is wide open this year, and there is not much separation between the basement of the league and the upper crust. Likely, Georgetown notches an NIT bid this winter and makes its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2015 during the 2019-2020 season.

#TwitterTuesday By landing the commitment of Tre Mann, Mike White has now landed elite PG’s in 2 straight recruiting classes. What do you see as Mann’s immediate impact on the court as a Gator and how would you access Mike White’s recruiting prowess to date? Thanks — PK80 FLORIDA ™️ (@Jasonkessler16) September 2, 2018