Twitter Tuesday: Villanova, Louisville, Indiana, more
In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com's Corey Evans dives into your questions about Louisville’s backcourt needs, what Archie Miller might have up his sleeve this fall and how Villanova might be ready for a big commitment.
Nova is in the top 7 for a ton of 5 stars, which one do they land to close out their 2019 class? #NovaNation #TwitterTuesday— Jon DeFalco (@jdefalco12) September 2, 2018
Jay Wright has already celebrated the commitments of Eric Dixon and Justin Moore, a pair of top-75 prospects in the 2019 class, but the Wildcats are far from done.
Josh Green and Nico Mannion are two of the top guards in the 2019 class, and Villanova is in the hunt for both. Green is down to a final six, though Arizona and North Carolina have been thought of as the favorites. Mannion may be a slight Arizona lean, though do not discount Villanova at all; if he decides that distance won’t be a factor, it could be Villanova as his final destination.
Isaiah Stewart is down to a final six and while Michigan State and Duke are the two front-runners, Villanova has gained some buzz in recent weeks. Missing on Stewart would not be a death blow thanks to the current commitment of Dixon in the frontcourt.
This all brings us to Scottie Lewis and Bryan Antoine. Lewis’ recruitment might come down to Florida and Kentucky, and the Gators could be the one to beat as he heads to Gainesville this weekend. Antoine on the other hand is my bet to push things over the top for Villanova. He is still a few weeks away from any sort of visit but things might not get that far as Antoine could be the next to pledge to the defending national champs.
If Louisville doesn’t land Rocket Watts where do they turn?— Big Red Louie (@TheBigRedLouie) September 2, 2018
I don’t think that Rocket Watts is the end all, be all for Louisville this fall. A top-50 guard and one of the more explosive scorers in his class nationally, Watts has begun to hit the visit trail in recent weeks as he just returned from Florida State. The Seminoles are a major darkhorse, though Louisville does have a good shot, as does Michigan State, Marquette and Missouri.
Let’s say that Louisville misses on Watts. Where else might the Cardinals look to fill their backcourt need?
While Josh Nickelberry is a scorer at heart, he has become a better playmaker in recent months. His enrollment next fall should help as the Cards are hoping that they can lure David Johnson back into the fold. A pledge to the prior staff led by Rick Pitino, Johnson is more of a wing but is also a very valuable playmaker out top.
Besides those two, Tyrell Jones and Jahmius Ramsey are heavily coveted prospects. Jones will visit the program next month as Louisville, Ole Miss and Auburn seem to be the three in the best spot. Ramsey has scheduled five official visits as the Cards might have as good of a chance as anyone, though he has remained consistent about signing late.
Ultimately, Watts would be a tremendous haul but if he does decide to commit elsewhere, Louisville will likely end up with one of its other top options.
Should #iubb fans be worried that Archie Miller has not signed a single 2019 recruit?— Joel (@Cabbyfromgreene) September 2, 2018
Please! Archie Miller has done a phenomenal job of hitting the ground running at Indiana by retaining three commitments from the prior staff and hauling in the commitment of Race Thompson. To follow it up, Miller put together a nationally-ranked 2018 class, a group highlighted by the pledge of top-five guard Romeo Langford.
Now, if the Hoosiers do swing and miss on both Keion Brooks and Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana’s top targets in the 2019 class, alarms could go off. The same could be said if they fail to land Brandon Newman or Armaan Franklin. Indiana is also a strong contender for Jahmius Ramsey, James Bouknight, Zeke Nnaji, Trendon Watford and Isaiah Stewart.
Rest easy, Indiana fans, Miller will get the ship righted this fall. Mark it down, the Hoosiers will land at least Jackson-Davis or Brooks, either Newman or Franklin, and toss in another along the lines of Bouknight, Ramsey or even the wildcard that is Stewart.
Will Armaan Franklin commit this week or is he considering taking another official? Also do you see Malik Hall committing to a school before he finishes the four visits he’s set?— Drew Cubitt (@drew_cubitt) September 2, 2018
Two of the top prospects out of the Midwest, attention has not been hard to come by for Armaan Franklin and Malik Hall.
Franklin, a member of the Rivals150, is on commitment watch. He is down to a final three of Purdue, Indiana and Xavier. It is a bit of a toss-up at this point but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Franklin come off the board in the coming days with the Boilermakers as the slight favorite as things head down the final stretch.
Hall, a top-50 forward in the 2019 class, recently cut his list to a group of five consisting of Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma, Purdue and Michigan State. In this week's Starting Five column, Eric Bossi outlined his visit tour where he has scheduled four of his five official visits as he will see all of his finalists outside of Texas before November hits.
I expect Hall to see all of his finalists before coming to a decision. The thought leaving July was that Purdue was the team to beat. That can still be the case but the remaining four each have a puncher’s chance in the recruitment of the talented forward.