Ziaire Williams (Matt Moreno/GOAZCATS.com)

When do you see Ziare Williams and Greg Brown committing and who has the best chance with each of them? — bh-unc-fan (@bdheelfan) May 20, 2019

There is some time to go for both Ziaire Williams and Greg Brown whenever it comes to committing. If one were to decide early, it would be Williams, though he seems content in assessing his newly heightened recruitment. A five-star forward out of California, North Carolina and Stanford have been the presumed favorites for months now. The Cardinal have the academic prestige and the close proximity to sell, but UNC boasts the national acclaim and blue blood pedigree. Arizona, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Virginia are also involved but I believe he ends up in Chapel Hill. On the other hand, Brown will more than likely cut his list after his travel season completes and then make his college commitment later in the fall or early winter. UNC is also heavily in the mix but if all goes right in Austin over the next few months, Texas would have to be my pick for where he lands. Keep an eye on Auburn, Baylor and Memphis, too, but Shaka Smart’s relationship with him and his family and Brown’s close proximity to campus might be too difficult to overcome.

Does a Juwan Howard hiring by Michigan make them possibly the team to beat for Jalen Wilson again? — Kyle Hall (@Big_C_KU) May 19, 2019

I doubt it. Kansas is the strong leader for former Michigan recruit Jalen Wilson and if he were to not commit to either the Jayhawks or North Carolina, it would come as a giant surprise. Wilson will definitely keep Michigan atop of his list and if it is Juwan Howard, who boasts plenty of NBA background, the interest level would be there. However, the timing of his hiring could put the Wolverines behind the eight ball even further. Now, if Howard were to keep select members from the former staff in Ann Arbor, it could help in the relationship building process with Wilson. He is intrigued by the small forward opening at Kansas which is why he swiftly set a visit up to see the Big 12 program for May 30. North Carolina might also snag a visit date, but Michigan is playing catch-up now and will do as such the longer the coaching search continues in Ann Arbor.

Who is the leader for Jahvon Quinerly? How will Pitt fill it’s final scholarships for the upcoming season? — Pitt.MBB (@PittHoopsMBB) May 19, 2019

Jahvon Quinerly (AP)

We broke the news on Sunday that Jahvon Quinerly will take official visits to Alabama, Arkansas and Pitt, and that Georgia could potentially line up their own visit with him. Selecting a favorite for him is difficult but no one has a longer standing relationship with Quinerly than Pitt’s Jeff Capel, dating back to his time as a Duke assistant whenever he was recruiting Quinerly out of Hudson Catholic. Trust will go a long way with Quinerly which might be on Pitt’s side. Factor in that the Panthers just transformed Xavier Johnson into a potential two-and-done NBA prospect after enrolling as a minimally recruited three-star recruit and Quinerly might see the chance in Oakland too difficult to pass up. Regardless of if the Panthers do land the Villanova transfer, they desperately need to fill a hole or two within the interior. Josephat Bilau is one name to keep an eye on as the big man out of Spire Academy has gained buzz this spring. So, too, has Joe Jones, a massive center prospect out of Buffalo, and recent Wake Forest decommit Charles Coleman, who pulled in a Pitt offer last week. Either of the three would suffice in the frontcourt. Jaevin Cumberland, an Oakland grad-transfer, is another to keep an eye on.

Who are Texas Tech’s top 2020 targets #TwitterTuesday — 806sports (@806_sports) May 20, 2019

Texas Tech is a heavy favorite for four-star forward Micah Peavy whose father was coached by Chris Beard at Incarnate Word. His recruitment has vastly improved in recent weeks and he is their top priority. Adam Miller, a top-35 guard that played with 2019 commit Terrence Shannon in travel ball last season, is a target, as are two products out of New England, Rivals150 guards Hassan Diarra and DeMarr Langford. Greg Brown is the in-state prospect that they have begun to recruit further as is Che Evans, a four-star wing out of Baltimore.

Who is a mid-major guy in the class of 2019, that has NBA potential? — Devon Johnson (@devonballer) May 19, 2019