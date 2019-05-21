TWITTER TUESDAY: Latest on R.J. Hampton, Jalen Wilson and B.J. Boston Today in the Three-Point Play national basketball analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at the dramatic changes in Will Wade’s fortunes over the past few months. Will we finally see some movement on the Michigan job search and what should be expected at USA Basketball’s U16 team tryouts this week?

WADE MAY SURVIVE TURMOIL AFTER ALL

Trendon Watford (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

I know there are a lot of people out there who think Will Wade should be fired and that LSU should be in hot water with the NCAA over cheating allegations brought to light throughout the course of the NCAA/FBI scandal. For a time, it looked like he was pretty much cooked when he was suspended indefinitely in early March and missed the SEC and NCAA tournaments. But, here we are nearing the end of May and Wade looks to be far from cooked. As a matter of fact, he’s thriving and at least in the short term it looks like he’s going to survive some pretty heavy allegations from the FBI wiretaps. On Monday, Wade and his staff landed five-star forward Trendon Watford. Skilled and nearly 6-foot-9, Watford is an instant impact guy who will help to negate the loss of freshman Nazreon Reid to the NBA Draft. Speaking of the draft, Reid and sophomore point guard Tremont Waters are gone but good news about the four other Tigers who entered is starting to roll in. Freshman Javonte Smart – who appeared to be the next most likely to remain in the draft – has already announced that he will be back in Baton Rouge for his sophomore season and I’d expect that Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor and Emmitt Williams elect to return as well.

MOVEMENT ON THE MICHIGAN FRONT

The search to replace John Beilein continues (AP Images)

Last week, the college hoops world shook when John Beilein left Michigan for the Cleveland Cavaliers. I said it last week and I’ll say it again today, his timing was terrible and because of where we are in the calendar, it’s going to be tough for Michigan to get a legitimate shot with the types of candidates the job should merit. But, that’s the nature of the beast. It also doesn’t absolve athletic director Warde Manuel from getting caught with his pants down. After Beilein flirted with the NBA before, Manuel needed to be constantly in his ear, making sure he was totally happy and prepared just in case Beilein did leave. So far, it looks like he went 0-fer on all of that. We are a week in and for the most part the job search looks to be stuck in the mud. The bright side is that we should be seeing some movement. On Monday, Michigan met with Providence coach Ed Cooley (who I wrote last week would be an outstanding candidate) plus they should be meeting with Wolverine legend Juwan Howard today and former Michigan assistant and current Butler head coach LaVall Jordan could be a target down the road. Also, Shaka Smart’s name remains in heavy rotation as a possible candidate. I don’t know that any of those guys is a home run, but they all strike me as pretty capable and given the circumstances would be reasonable hires. Now, Manuel and his search firm just need to get moving towards actually hiring one of those guys, or somebody else, because time is ticking. The Wolverines already lost top-50 standout Jalen Wilson due to Beilein leaving and the longer they go without a hire, the more danger there is that they could lose four-star signee Cole Bajema as well. Michigan is and always will be bigger than one or two 2019 recruits, so I’m not terribly worried about that. But, each day that goes by without a new coach hired puts them in a bigger hole with 2020 and 2021 prospects and this isn’t the time or place to be dragging the hiring process out.

USA BASKETBALL U16 TRYOUTS ON TAP