Does UK sign anyone else? — Greg (@gregholman3) November 25, 2018

Kentucky has to sign more players or they will have the most depleted frontcourt that John Calipari has ever had during his time in Lexington. The Wildcats did sign Dontaie Allen and Tyrese Maxey last week, and while Khalil Whitney has not done so just yet - and there is some trepidation - a signing is still expected in the spring.

From there, we now know that they are out for top-ranked Vernon Carey Jr., and it would be a giant surprise if they were to land Isaiah Stewart. I do not see it happening with five-star Jaden McDaniels, though they remain in his final five. Where they could strike is with Keion Brooks, as he will likely end up at either Indiana or UK, though the Hoosiers remain the program to beat.

A reclassification from a member of the 2020 class could be another way Kentucky fills a need, and it would not be a shock for the Wildcats to become involved with other top 50 big men this winter. The grad-transfer option, which is how they grabbed Reid Travis last spring, could be another route that the Wildcats go down.

Do you think Quinerly’s lack of playing time at Villanova will effect future recruiting? — Chuck Johnson (@NCAARoundball) November 26, 2018

Who could have seen it coming? Five-star guard Jahvon Quinerly, one of the top prospects that Jay Wright has ever landed, is struggling mightily and has played just 26 minutes in the Wildcats’ last five games. Could the lack of early-season success deter others from attending Villanova? I don't think so.

This year’s roster is a bit out of the norm, due to the surprising departures of Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman last spring, but Villanova is still the new age blueblood that won two of the last three national titles. Better yet, Villanova just signed one of the top classes this fall and will usher in two more five-stars into its program next year. Furthermore, Wright has played freshman Saddiq Bey close to 25 minutes per game this season.

The situation surrounding Quinerly is more of the freshman struggling to gain his footing, compared to Wright being hard-headed about playing a first-year guy. By the time the new year comes around, I would be surprised if Quinerly is not a rotational player and helping Villanova's pursuit of another Big East title.

Can Mike Boynton land a top 10 recruiting class in 2020? Who are the top players he’s going after? — Joey Borden (@joeyborden8) November 26, 2018

I am not totally sure Boynton can snag a top 10 class in 2020, but there are signs of another nationally ranked class. Oklahoma State just signed a top 25 class, and the Cowboys have gained some traction with the best from the region, and even those outside of it.

Davonte Davis is one to keep tabs on, because OSU might be the early leader for him. The Cowboys are also heavily in the mix for four-star guards Caleb Love and Bryce Thompson. Rondel Walker, an emerging player from the state, is a heavy target of theirs and the same could be said for top 50 forward Henry Coleman and Rivals150 center Davion Bradford. To sign a top 10 class a program usually has to land a five-star prospect. I don’t see that in the cards for Oklahoma State, but I do see a handful of Rivals150 members enrolling in Stillwater in the fall of 2020.

After spending some time in ATL this past weekend, who do you see Georgia Tech focusing on for the remaining 2019 and the upcoming 2020 classes? Thanks! — Wreck Hoops (@wreckhoops) November 25, 2018

One name to keep an eye on is Tristan Enaruna. The 6-foot-7 small forward from the Netherlands is a budding prospect from the Wasatch Academy program, and the Yellow Jackets are heavily in the mix for him, as are Creighton, Illinois and Texas Tech.

Another player to watch is Jalyn McCreary, a 6-foot-7 combo forward type who was very productive during my two viewings of him. He visited USF earlier this fall, but is rather open with his recruitment.

In the 2020 class, keep tabs on Eugene Brown, who is an emerging talent from the area and should become one of the more heavily coveted prospects from Atlanta in his class. The fact that he holds a 4.1 GPA in the classroom helps the Yellow Jackets’ with their appeal. Jermontae Hill, Brandon Harris and Rongie Gordon are just a few others Georgia Tech has been keeping a close eye on.

Could Georgetown have a shot at Akok Akok and Cole Anthony? — HoyaSaxa (@Fauxhouston) November 25, 2018