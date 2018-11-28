Wednesday Leftovers: Dishing on Kentucky, Jahvon Quiverly, more
A week ago, we were just finishing the Early Signing Period. Now that the dust has settled, we have a better feel for where things sit as winter approaches. So, in this week’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, we take a larger look at how Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Kentucky will try to fill their needs this winter, how Oklahoma State will tackle the 2020 class and the situation surrounding Villanova’s Jahvon Quinerly.
Does UK sign anyone else?— Greg (@gregholman3) November 25, 2018
Kentucky has to sign more players or they will have the most depleted frontcourt that John Calipari has ever had during his time in Lexington. The Wildcats did sign Dontaie Allen and Tyrese Maxey last week, and while Khalil Whitney has not done so just yet - and there is some trepidation - a signing is still expected in the spring.
From there, we now know that they are out for top-ranked Vernon Carey Jr., and it would be a giant surprise if they were to land Isaiah Stewart. I do not see it happening with five-star Jaden McDaniels, though they remain in his final five. Where they could strike is with Keion Brooks, as he will likely end up at either Indiana or UK, though the Hoosiers remain the program to beat.
A reclassification from a member of the 2020 class could be another way Kentucky fills a need, and it would not be a shock for the Wildcats to become involved with other top 50 big men this winter. The grad-transfer option, which is how they grabbed Reid Travis last spring, could be another route that the Wildcats go down.
Do you think Quinerly’s lack of playing time at Villanova will effect future recruiting?— Chuck Johnson (@NCAARoundball) November 26, 2018
Who could have seen it coming? Five-star guard Jahvon Quinerly, one of the top prospects that Jay Wright has ever landed, is struggling mightily and has played just 26 minutes in the Wildcats’ last five games. Could the lack of early-season success deter others from attending Villanova? I don't think so.
This year’s roster is a bit out of the norm, due to the surprising departures of Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman last spring, but Villanova is still the new age blueblood that won two of the last three national titles. Better yet, Villanova just signed one of the top classes this fall and will usher in two more five-stars into its program next year. Furthermore, Wright has played freshman Saddiq Bey close to 25 minutes per game this season.
The situation surrounding Quinerly is more of the freshman struggling to gain his footing, compared to Wright being hard-headed about playing a first-year guy. By the time the new year comes around, I would be surprised if Quinerly is not a rotational player and helping Villanova’s pursuit of another Big East title.
Can Mike Boynton land a top 10 recruiting class in 2020? Who are the top players he’s going after?— Joey Borden (@joeyborden8) November 26, 2018
I am not totally sure Boynton can snag a top 10 class in 2020, but there are signs of another nationally ranked class. Oklahoma State just signed a top 25 class, and the Cowboys have gained some traction with the best from the region, and even those outside of it.
Davonte Davis is one to keep tabs on, because OSU might be the early leader for him. The Cowboys are also heavily in the mix for four-star guards Caleb Love and Bryce Thompson. Rondel Walker, an emerging player from the state, is a heavy target of theirs and the same could be said for top 50 forward Henry Coleman and Rivals150 center Davion Bradford. To sign a top 10 class a program usually has to land a five-star prospect. I don’t see that in the cards for Oklahoma State, but I do see a handful of Rivals150 members enrolling in Stillwater in the fall of 2020.
After spending some time in ATL this past weekend, who do you see Georgia Tech focusing on for the remaining 2019 and the upcoming 2020 classes? Thanks!— Wreck Hoops (@wreckhoops) November 25, 2018
One name to keep an eye on is Tristan Enaruna. The 6-foot-7 small forward from the Netherlands is a budding prospect from the Wasatch Academy program, and the Yellow Jackets are heavily in the mix for him, as are Creighton, Illinois and Texas Tech.
Another player to watch is Jalyn McCreary, a 6-foot-7 combo forward type who was very productive during my two viewings of him. He visited USF earlier this fall, but is rather open with his recruitment.
In the 2020 class, keep tabs on Eugene Brown, who is an emerging talent from the area and should become one of the more heavily coveted prospects from Atlanta in his class. The fact that he holds a 4.1 GPA in the classroom helps the Yellow Jackets’ with their appeal. Jermontae Hill, Brandon Harris and Rongie Gordon are just a few others Georgia Tech has been keeping a close eye on.
Could Georgetown have a shot at Akok Akok and Cole Anthony?— HoyaSaxa (@Fauxhouston) November 25, 2018
I don’t see Georgetown landing either player. But, of the two, the Hoyas have the best chance with Akok Akok. That's primarily because even the coaches recruiting him don’t have a great feel for where Akok is leaning or when a commitment might happen. UConn has gained most of the talk of late, and rightfully so, but he could also pull a stunner and select the Hoyas over the Huskies and his other finalists: Pitt, Providence and Syracuse.
Top-five guard Cole Anthony visited the Hilltop over the weekend, which was his fourth official visit. He has already been to the campuses at Notre Dame, Oregon and UNC, the three schools that - in my mind - are the ones to beat. Miami and Wake Forest are also involved, but I would be surprised if he does not select ND, Oregon or UNC, and I think the Tar Heels are the program to beat.
Who does the University of Illinois have a good chance to sign for the class of 2019 in the spring signing period? Who are the Illini recruiting hard for the class of 2020?— mitch sutton (@gottaluvillini) November 25, 2018
There really are not many pressing needs for Illinois in the 2019 class, especially after the signing of Antwan January, a Rivas150 center. The Illini would like to snag a versatile wing, and have remained in contact with top 50 wing Terrence Shannon, although earlier this month they offered Wasatch Academy forward Tristan Enaruna. They are playing catch-up here, as Creighton, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech have invested more time with him, but a late signing could help get the proper footing with the skilled 3-man. Top 35 center Kofi Cockburn remains high on their radar, too.
The class of 2020 is a different story, as they are looking at talent from Chicago. Adam Miller and DJ Steward are two of the best from the Windy City, and they have been to campus already a few times. The Illini would also love to bring Nimari Burnett back home, as the Illinois native is completing his junior year at Prolific Prep in California. Others that the Illini are keeping tabs on include Andre Curbelo, RJ Davis, Isaiah Cottrell, Cam’Ron Fletcher and Cliff Omoruyi.