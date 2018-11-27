STARTING FIVE: Big-timers making moves In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, we take a deep look at the final weeks of Vernon Carey and Isaiah Stewart’s recruitments, Anthony Edwards’ suitors and where Pitt strikes in the frontcourt.

#TwitterTuesday with Vernon Carey cutting his list to 3 and Isaiah Stewart finishing his last official visit , where do you see each of them going ? — Jamez (@OBJamez) November 25, 2018

All eyes are on Vernon Carey and Isaiah Stewart as both prospects are focused on a select group of finalists and are just weeks away from ending their recruitments. Carey, the top-ranked prospect in the 2019 class, took the final step toward a commitment last week by cutting his list to Duke, Michigan State and North Carolina. This has always been a race between the latter two, so it is not surprising to see the Blue Devils and Spartans make it. The Tar Heels' inclusion raised eyebrows, and it would be a shock to see Carey commit to Roy Williams' program. I am on the fence with where he will ultimately land, but let’s go with Duke for Carey. On the other hand, Stewart just completed his official visits over the weekend. After getting a look at what Duke can offer, this recruitment is eerily similar to that of Carey’s. Duke, Michigan State and Washington are the only three programs that I can realistically see Stewart choosing. Could Michigan State be left without a dancing partner? It could be the case. I think Washington pulls off the stunner and Mike Hopkins’ relationship wins out with the five-star center.

Do you think Memphis has interest in Anthony Edwards since they need another guard . And if so do you think he would be interested in Memphis. — Josh Claus (@claus_josh) November 25, 2018

Anthony Edwards, arguably the top scorer in America, made major noise last week by reclassifying into the 2019 class. The now third-ranked prospect just sped up his college recruitment a full year and, in doing so, should see some of the nation’s best programs invest even greater time into his recruitment. Could Memphis become involved? Sure, why not? I mean, this is a program that has been told yes more than no since the hiring of Penny Hardaway back in the spring. Do I believe that Edwards might be intrigued by the Tigers’ pitch? Sure, but then again, I do not see him landing with the Tigers. If not Memphis, then where might Edwards end up? Florida State was the heavy favorite during the earlier stages of his recruitment and that remains the case. Whenever Leonard Hamilton is out in the lead, it is about a done deal. However, there are two other programs worth keeping tabs on: Auburn and Georgia. Bruce Pearl has been tremendous at landing the best from Atlanta while Tom Crean hired two respected recruiters of the region that should give them a chance. Auburn, Florida State and Georgia are the three for Edwards but Florida State still is the team to beat. FOR MORE MEMPHIS COVERAGE, VISIT TIGERSPORTSREPORT.COM



Will Pitt find size in next year’s class? — Tim Bowers (@TimBowers62) November 25, 2018

The Panthers absolutely have to, right? Jeff Capel and his staff found, what looks to be, foundational pieces in freshmen Au’Diese Toney, Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson but the team's frontline remains thin at best. The recruitment of Akok Akok is one of the weirdest ones that I have covered in recent years. There is now news that he will enroll mid-year, which only speeds up his recruitment. UConn looks to be the team to beat, but the Huskies would have to square away their scholarship count as they are all full for this year. Tyrese Samuel, a four-star forward from Canada, is expected to commit today. Georgetown and Seton Hall are involved, too, but the Panthers could sneak one out with the talented senior. Qudus Wahab remains a heavy target, but there is no timetable for his commitment - it could happen tomorrow or it could happen in the spring. Georgetown and UConn are the most talked about outside of Pitt. The Panthers are also involved with Karim Coulibaly, a three-star center that told Rivals.com last week that the Panthers are among the six standing out. Top-35 center Kofi Cockburn will take an official visit to Pitt in the coming weeks, too. In the end, I would be rather shocked if the Panthers do not land at least one of those listed above, although they would probably prefer two. The grad-transfer wire and decommitment front are also avenues to monitor as Pitt tries to address its frontline issues.

#TwitterTuesday Which are the five easiest college basketball programs to recruit to these days? Thanks — PK80 FLORIDA (Freddie Swain Vs The 🌎)™️ (@Jasonkessler16) November 25, 2018