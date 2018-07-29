Someone that can shoot to the 20-foot mark, handle in the open floor, score in the low post and even pass it within the open floor, Johnson is ready to have his college recruitment out of the way. “I have narrowed thing down to a final six of USC, Stanford, Gonzaga, Ohio State, BYU and Utah,” he said. “I think that I am going to visit Gonzaga the first week of the school year but I haven’t set any others up yet beyond that. I think that it is sometime around the first week of September.”

LAS VEGAS – One of the top performers during the final evaluation period, Isaac Johnson has not been short for highlight plays. The near 7-footer has shown off a unique skillset and is ready to enter college a unique route, too, as he discussed his final list of schools and when a college commitment should be expected.

A member of the 2019 Rivals150, Johnson will take an unconventional route to college. “I am going to take my two-year mission right out of high school and I might graduate early and take that and so technically I will be 2021 coming into college so definitely religion based is important to me for me college.”

All week long, Johnson has been watched by practically the entire staffs of his six finalists. Selecting a specific one might be difficult, though he does have an idea of what he might be looking for. “I just want someone that can develop me for the big man that I am which is someone that can stretch the floor, handle the ball and allows me to play the way that I play,” he said.

While BYU, Utah and Gonzaga have had success in the past with prospects of his ilk that have taken two-year missions before college, prior experience will not be a determining factor for where he might land. “It is about wherever I fit into and whatever makes me feel more comfortable and where I feel the best at,” Johnson stated.

When should a commitment be expected? Before the end of the calendar year, it would seem. “I will be making my decision before the high school season so hopefully by November,” he told Rivals.com.