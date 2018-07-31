Thoughts on Chase Hunter and his recruitment? — Cavalier Blue (@CavalierBlue) July 30, 2018

Chase Hunter Lakepoint Athletics

Chase Hunter played alongside five-star 2020 guard Anthony Edwards on the travel circuit this summer, and Hunter used the heightened attention to his advantage. Hunter has seen his recruitment expand from a middling fringe high-major recruitment into one that is chock full of offers from some of the best programs nationally. Hunter told Rivals.com that he would take his first official visit to DePaul on Aug. 8, and he will then visit Oklahoma the weekend of Aug. 24. He also said he was working on setting up visit dates for Georgia and Clemson. Assume that those four are the top contenders for his commitment. However, many others are involved, as Georgia Tech, Providence and Virginia are the latest to offer Hunter. Virginia Tech is another school that could potentially receive a visit from the top scorer, and Houston and Wake Forest are two others to keep an eye. Meanwhile, Kansas has expressed interest in recent weeks. Georgia, which is in his home state, has gained some traction with Hunter and one has to believe Tom Crean will lock down one of the best from the area in his first full year in Athens, whether it be Hunter or someone else. Things still remain unclear, however, as to who the leader is for Hunter.

What do you make of Diane Smith de-committing from Alabama? Do they think they can get someone better? — Roll Hoops Roll (@RollHoopsRoll) July 29, 2018

Diante Smith

The decommitment of Diante Smith was more of a mutual agreement that should end up being beneficial for each side. So I would not look at it as Smith not being good enough. He is a Rivals150 member that has a boatload of potential on the wing, thanks to his size, versatility and scoring ability. That being said, Alabama did add to its perimeter core upon the pledge of four-star small forward Juwan Gary. This past week in Las Vegas, following the break-up between the Tide and Smith, Alabama's staff heavily attended the games of Rivals150 wing Jaylen Forbes. There is thought that Forbes is now the No. 1 target on Avery Johnson’s board at the wing position. Forbes is someone that has somehow flown under the radar despite producing at a strong rate on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer. His recruitment is littered with respectable programs including UAB, Kansas State and Ole Miss but if a program of the Tide’s caliber comes calling, Forbes is more than likely to give them a hard look. Alabama has put a ton of time and attention into the recruitment of top-30 guard Kira Lewis and five-star forward Trendon Watford, the top in-state prospects in the 2019 class. Jaden Shackelford, one of the top shooters in the 2019 class, told Rivals.com on Sunday that Alabama placed its first phone call to him, so he's just another player to keep tabs on as the early signing period approaches.

How many will Ohio State take in the 19 class? 3 or 4? And who are their top priorities right now? — Zach Bradford (@ZachBradfordTOS) July 29, 2018

D.J. Carton Ron Bailey/HoyaReport.com

Chances Mizzou lands one of their targets in the November signing period? — Tom Wright (@Tom_Wright12) July 30, 2018

Cuonzo Martin AP Images