Basketball Recruiting - Twitter Tuesday: Chet Holmgren, Alex Tchikou, Georgia Tech

With Chet cutting his list can we get an early prediction for him!? Im guessing Zags are leading the way! Thanks Corey! — Orville Tootenbacher (@FLASHBackWade3) June 28, 2020

Chet Holmgren (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

I don’t see a commitment soon with Chet Holmgren and believe much will ride on the visits that he takes in the fall. However, he has already taken official visits to Gonzaga and Ohio State, and has also taken a handful of unofficial visits to Minnesota throughout the years. Those three programs have a lead over Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan and North Carolina. Gonzaga will enroll his good friend and former school and travel teammate, Jalen Suggs, in the fall and while he will likely be gone for the NBA by the time that Holmgren arrives on campus, the connection the Zags have with Holmgren and his circle is as strong as anyone else. Ohio State has also developed strong in-roads with Holmgren, but the family connections that Minnesota boasts are something that no other suitor can match. Holmgren's mother once worked at the school and his dad played for the Gophers in the 1980s. The best from the area have consistently decided to go elsewhere for college, but if there is a time and place for that to change, this could be the year.

Where does Alex Tchikou go after reclassifying? — Eat My Shorts Sports (@EatMyShrtsSprts) June 29, 2020

Alex Tchikou

The next step for Alex Tchikou is a college decision, but it is unfortunate that he will likely make a decision before getting to first visit the program in person. Eric Bossi broke the news on Monday that Tchikou would be reclassifying into the 2020 class. For Tchikou, though, since on-campus recruiting has been suspended until Aug. 31, he will have to rely on Zoom calls, virtual visits and pre-existing relationships to make the best college decision. Late Monday evening, Tchkou released his finalists that consists of Alabama, Arizona, Florida State, Illinois, Oregon, Saint Mary's, St. John's, and USC. The Seminoles hold my FutureCast selection for Tchikou, but I am not super confident in that prediction. If he stays on the West Coast, Oregon and USC are the two that must be watched. Illinois could make a run at things as well.

Who is Georgia Tech looking good with for the 2021 class? Thanks! — Wreck Hoops (@wreckhoops) June 28, 2020

Alex Fudge (https://twitter.com)

The 2021 class is not a great one but, fortunately for Georgia Tech, Atlanta is oozing with talent. Thanks to the work that Josh Pastner and his staff invested early on, the Yellow Jackets are now sitting in a great spot with a number of talented prospects. Alex Fudge and Deebo Coleman, two top-50 talents from the Jacksonville area have, already visited the campus and the Yellow Jackets, despite the vast number of high-majors involved, might be able to land at least one of the two. Jabari Smith, the top prospect from the city, has grown to favor Pastner’s bunch in recent months but Auburn, LSU and Tennessee will be tough to beat. However, Georgia Tech has also found traction with Jusaun Holt, Kaleb Washington, Robbie Armbrester, Kaleb Washington, James White and Ryan Mutombo. The Jackets will need to replace four graduating seniors that should all leave a solid imprint on the program this season, so a solid, well-rounded class is a must.

After missing on Ellis, where does UConn focus for guards in 2021? — Zach (@ZV412) June 28, 2020

Rahsool Diggins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

UConn will not lose one guard to graduation after the season, so there is no glaring hole the Huskies will have to fill. Then again, if James Bouknight has a breakout season, chances are that the rising sophomore could jump to the NBA and leave a hole in the backcourt. It is for those reasons that the Huskies have invested plenty of time with some of the very best in the 2021 class and while the miss on El Ellis last week hurt some, all is not lost in Storrs. Dan Hurley and his staff sit in a very good spot with a bevy of the best guards and wings along the east coast including Rahsool Diggins, Trevor Keels, Jordan Riley, Jaylen Blakes, Jordan Hawkins, Quincy Allen and Jakai Robinson. It seems that a bigger shot-maker is the route they would like to take, which leads them to the DMV area. Diggins and Keels may be tough, while the higher academics have intrigued Blakes, but Hawkins, Allen and Robinson are three that the Huskies could have some traction with. Keep an eye on Robinson, and while Clemson and Seton Hall are also heavily involved, the Huskies should be monitored.

Does Pitt have realistic chance with Efton Reid/Kepnang — Nate Grant (@NJG89869471) June 29, 2020

David Jones