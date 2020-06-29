Basketball Recruiting - No. 1 Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

The top player in all of high school basketball, 2022's Emoni Bates announced his college commitment on Monday.

The 6-foot-8 small forward at Ypsilanti (Mich.) High announced on ESPN that he will play his college ball for Tom Izzo.



"I'm not sure what the future may hold but as of now I'm committing to Michigan State," said Bates on Sportscenter. "They've been showing me love since I was in seventh grade and have been recruiting me for a long time.

