Jayden McDaniels (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

In today's Three-Point Play, here's a look at Washington's monumental class, which school could replicate that success and a coaching hire that may lead to a commitment.



1. WASHINGTON NABS TWO TOP-7 PLAYERS

We have seen Duke and Kentucky both rattle off more than one commitment from a top-seven member within a specific recruiting class, but for a non-blue blood and someone like Washington? It is an achievement that we have not seen in quite some time thanks to Jaden McDaniels committing to the local power late Tuesday evening. McDaniels bookends a tremendous winter and spring for the Huskies. Not only did they secure top in-state guard in RaeQuan Battle over a year ago, but it was the commitment of Isaiah Stewart, who, just like McDaniels, picked the Pac-12 program over a bevy of blue blood programs. Holding two of the top-seven recruits nationally gives Washington an even greater chance for another Pac-12 title. The importance of Quade Green, who will sit out the first half of next season due to transfer restrictions, cannot be understated. The talent is there, though, with arguably the most college-ready high school prospect in Stewart, and one of the best upside prospects in McDaniels. The Pac-12 now boasts three programs in the top-seven of the team rankings with Arizona at No. 5, USC at No. 6 and Washington at No. 7. Maybe it is a new day out west and what the league endured this past season will be quickly forgotten thanks a chock full of elite talent headed its way.

2. WHO COULD DO THE SAME IN 2020 CYCLE?

Greg Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Now that we are pretty much done with the 2019 class, save RJ Hampton, Jalen Wilson and a few potential reclassifications, its time to look ahead to the 2020 class. While what Washington just achieved has been difficult for schools not named Duke or Kentucky, there is a chance that we could see another program hit multiple times within the top-seven of the 2020 rankings. Texas: The Longhorns have the best chance of anyone. They are the leader for Greg Brown, the top local product, and have struck a chord with five-star Cade Cunningham. The latter will be more difficult to land, but Shaka Smart has developed a tremendous rapport with each and landing the travel teammates is not entirely unreasonable. Memphis: Yup, Penny Hardaway could be at it again. The ace up his sleeve, assistant coach Mike Miller, has created tremendous in-roads with Jalen Green and his family. They’re also a sneaky contender for Brown as they would make for arguably the most explosive duo in the college game. Auburn: If you haven’t gotten the notion by now, Brown could hold the keys to a program’s national title hopes. The Tigers have invested a lot with him and his family and are within the top tier for his commitment. BJ Boston is another that included Auburn within his final four. They could easily miss on each, but they do have a chance.

3. VANDY HIRES ASSISTANT; RECRUIT TO FOLLOW?