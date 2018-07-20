Summer Jam: Five-star Jeremiah Robinson-Earl updates recruitment
MEQUON, Wisc. -- Top 10 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has had a busy summer and he's looking forward to some time off before going to work on his college list.
The native of Kansas City will play his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG and had a huge outing for KC Run GMC at the Summer Jam on Thursday against the Mac Irvin Fire. He scored 24 on a variety of interior moves and pull-up jumpers while grabbing double-digit rebounds. This was after a great run with USA Basketball's gold medal winning U18 team at the Fiba Americas tournament in June.
"It was a crazy experience and you are able to get to see where you are on the list of great players at your position," said Robinson-Earl of USA Basketball. "It was a really fun experience to go get better. I feel I held my own, the altitude (at tryouts) was rough so I was just pushing myself to make the team.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Robinson-Earl has worked hard to expand his offensive game and has turned into a deadly pick-and-pop shooter from 17 feet. He discussed the evolution of his game, playing for Bill Self at USA Basketball and who he has noticed watching him and why he's transferred to IMG.
On the development of his faceup game: "It opens up things so much. Instead of defenders backing off now I can just pull up and if they guard me up close I can drive by them so it expands my game and makes me harder to guard."
On playing for Bill Self and if he has noticed any schools prioritizing him more than others: "It was a good experience because I got to see his real coaching style instead of his recruiting style, I got to see his real self and his nature. I don't like talking narrowing it or taking people out but I've seen like Arizona, UCLA, Notre Dame, Wake Forest. I've been texting with Villanova some lately, North Carolina is there. Pretty much everybody that has offered me I noticed, I really don't want to leave anybody out."
On the move to IMG: "I'm just trying to be the best I can be and I feel like they offer the best for that. I feel like they will have a lot of like-minded people there like Josh Green, Jahmius Ramsey and Armando Bacot so we can push each other every day to be the best."
WHAT'S NEXT?
Whoever lands Robinson-Earl is going to be getting a ready to contribute and fundamentally sound player. For much of his recruitment, the recruiting world has always figured that Kansas is the team to beat but it is no layup. When he says that he's looking into all of his options, it's our feel that he is genuinely open to the process.
Robinson-Earl said that after July he will head to Steph Curry Camp and that when he finishes with that he'll probably be looking to cut down his list sometime around mid August. He's not yet sure on exactly when he will decide and didn't give any hints about who would for sure be getting a visit.
"I would say the coaching style and seeing that I'm a versatile four who is able to push the ball and really expand my game," said Robinson-Earl. "I want to see a style like that so I can really play to the best of my potential.
"I'm not sure yet, it could be the winter. I just know I'll probably do officials in the fall and stuff like that."