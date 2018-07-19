LADERA RANCH, CA. – It was the first full day of action at the adidas Summer Championship on Thursday as the three stripes brand pitted some of its best leading up to bracket play beginning on Friday. Follow along for all of the action and as Corey Evans is in southern California recapping the things throughout the day.

Assistants from Texas, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Old Dominion settled in for the first session of the day between the 15-under units for Team Knight and Team Faith. While there will be much time before a more comprehensive Class of 2021 Rivals150 is published, it would be safe to assume that Keon Edwards will be safely within them.

Standing easily above 6-foot-7, Edwards is the next prospect out of Texas to be highly recruited. While he is just an infant in this stage of his development, the upside and talent with him is impressive. He can run the high ball screen set, is a fluid athlete at the basket and once he becomes accustomed to his body, evolve into a versatile defender.

Edwards finished with three made 3-point jumpers and also made a few plays that appeased the eyes. abilities. Expect for the best from the south to pursue in the years ahead with blue blood interest more than warranted.