All summer long, 2019's top players said they would be looking to cut their lists in August. So far, they are delivering. Five-star Nico Mannion was the highest profile senior to cut his list over the weekend and Eric Bossi discusses his cut, a great get for Mississippi State and more cuts and commitments from over the weekend in this week's edition of the Starting Five.



1. FIVE-STAR NICO MANNION DOWN TO FOUR

Give five-star point guard Nico Mannion credit. Since announcing in late July that he would move from the class of 2020 to 2019, he's not wasted much time with his recruitment. The aggressive, high scoring guard is now down to a final four of Arizona, Duke, Marquette and Villanova. Mannion hasn't yet set any official dates, but those should be coming in the near future. In the meantime, it's hard not to like Arizona as the favorite in this one. They have targeted Mannion for some time, he's local and going off of everything that I've heard behind the scenes, Sean Miller and the Wildcats are going to be tough to beat.



5⭐️ Nico Mannion is down to 4 Schools! @niccolomannion pic.twitter.com/PWB8XnKir1 — TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) August 11, 2018

2. TOP 60 JAYKWON WALTON COMMITS, DECOMMITS DROM MSU

As Ben Howland and his staff continue their efforts to rebuild the Mississippi State basketball program, recruiting continues to be a strong suit. However, what looked to be a good story regarding 2019's No. 54 player Jaykwon Walton has gone sour. Over the weekend, the 6-foot-6 wing from Alabama committed to the Bulldogs. However, Monday he reconsidered and has now reopened his recruitment and will continue to explore other options. Prior to committing and de-committing, Walton had considered Memphis, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Louisville in addition to the Bulldogs. While the loss of Walton stings, Howland and the Bulldogs are still under consideration and have a good thing going on the recruiting trail. Since 2015, Mississippi State has landed 12 Rivals150 prospects and coming off a run to the semifinals of the 2018 NIT Final Four, the rebuild looks to be headed in the right direction.



3. SEVEN FOR TOP 50 OMAR PAYNE

One of the top big men targets in the Southeast, top 50 power forward Omar Payne took a big step towards making a decision over the weekend. The bouncy, lengthy and sneaky good interior scorer is now down to a final seven of Central Florida, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Ohio State and Texas. Payne will spend his senior year at powerhouse Montverde Academy and he told me during July that he would like to sign early. Louisville, LSU and Texas watched him closely all summer long and Ohio State jumped into things strong during the summer while UCF could be a darkhorse because of their proximity to Payne's home. But, if I were a betting man I would be putting my money with either Florida or Florida State at this point. Let's see if things still look that way once he sets some visits.



Thank you for all the school that took their time to recruit me here is my top 7



S/O @BallisWillbrant for the edit pic.twitter.com/j3UH8cLFrk — Omar Payne (@Ogomarpayne) August 12, 2018

4. SLIGHT DELAY FOR LIDDELL

E.J. Liddell was supposed to cut his list down to five on Sunday. Instead the top 40 combo forward announced via his Twitter account that his plans changed. On the bright side, the change is minimal and he should have a list by Monday afternoon. The only real change is that Liddell said he'll now release a final six instead of five as initially planned. A skilled combo forward who is quick off of his feet, Liddell has an official visit scheduled for Ohio State on the first weekend of September so the Buckeyes will surely make his list. I would also expect that Illinois, Kansas State and Missouri will make his final group as well. ******Monday update****** Liddell has now released his finalists and instead of going with six, he went ahead with a final five as initially planned. As expected, Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri and Ohio State all made his list and they are joined by Wisconsin.



5. MORE LIST CUTS AND NOTES