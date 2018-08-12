Sunday, the high flying small forward announced that he'll be making a return to Chicago to play his college basketball when he committed to play for Dave Leitao and the DePaul Blue Demons.

One of the most intriguing players in the class of 2019, Shannon Jr. is dripping with upside.

This past spring and summer with the Mac Irvin Fire in Nike's EYBL was Shannon's first exposure to high level grassroots basketball. On top of that, Shannon is still only 17 years old and spent his high school days as two sport athlete playing quarterback and wide receiver for Chicago (Ill.) Lincoln Park's football team.

An ultra athletic southpaw, Shannon is currently most comfortable in transition but he's improving his ball handling and jump shooting and has all of the tools to be an elite level defender in college. Considering the jump he made between when Rivals.com first saw him in April to where he was by the end of July, another big improvement at prep school isn't unreasonable.

The addition of Shannon gives the Blue Demons a formidable duo of versatile, athletic and tough wings to start off their 2019 class. He joins top 40 wing Romeo Weems who committed during the spring. The duo gives DePaul the No. 5 ranked class in the 2019 team rankings at this point.

