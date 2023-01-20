Young spoke with Rivals about the early outlook of his recruitment.

As we continue to introduce more and more prospects from the 2025 class, next up is sophomore guard Carlsheon Young . The Oklahoma native holds five offers early on and has tons of interest coming his way.

Oklahoma: “I just like the support and stuff from the campus down here. Really, just the community. It’s a great community.”

Oklahoma State: “Coach Mike Boynton and (assistant) coach Keiton (Page) are very good coaches and they treat me very well.”

Texas: “They haven’t offered or anything yet, but they’re recruiting me. I haven’t really met the coaches yet, though.”

Kansas: “(Assistant) coach Jeremy (Case) and my dad actually played against one another and know each other. He treats me really well.”

Portland: “They’ve been on me for a minute. Coaches have been in my inbox, my Instagram, everything. They’ve been trying to get my attention for a while.”

Schools he wants to visit: “Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina.”

Dream school growing up: “Oklahoma State.”

What he’s looking for in a school: “Just the community of the school, how the students vouch for it, the players, great coaches and just a coach that will let me play my game.”