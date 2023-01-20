Sophomore Carlsheon Young has five offers with more to come
As we continue to introduce more and more prospects from the 2025 class, next up is sophomore guard Carlsheon Young. The Oklahoma native holds five offers early on and has tons of interest coming his way.
Young spoke with Rivals about the early outlook of his recruitment.
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Oklahoma: “I just like the support and stuff from the campus down here. Really, just the community. It’s a great community.”
Oklahoma State: “Coach Mike Boynton and (assistant) coach Keiton (Page) are very good coaches and they treat me very well.”
Texas: “They haven’t offered or anything yet, but they’re recruiting me. I haven’t really met the coaches yet, though.”
Kansas: “(Assistant) coach Jeremy (Case) and my dad actually played against one another and know each other. He treats me really well.”
Portland: “They’ve been on me for a minute. Coaches have been in my inbox, my Instagram, everything. They’ve been trying to get my attention for a while.”
Schools he wants to visit: “Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina.”
Dream school growing up: “Oklahoma State.”
What he’s looking for in a school: “Just the community of the school, how the students vouch for it, the players, great coaches and just a coach that will let me play my game.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
It’s early on in the recruiting process for Young, but sources close to him tell Rivals that Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Portland have been showing the most consistent effort thus far. Kentucky, Texas Tech, Georgetown and Kansas State are also showing interest in the 2025 guard.