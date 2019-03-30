This week in the Rivals Roundtable, national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald have some timely topics. Which open SEC job is the best? Which undecided five-star’s college choice is looking most likely and which coach in the NCAA Tournament has elevated his profile the most? MORE: McDonald's top performers | Five-stars predict peers choices



1. Which current SEC opening has the most upside and who should fill it?

Kelvin Sampson Associated Press

Bossi: I’m going to go with Arkansas here. I’ve had the opportunity to witness a few Razorbacks games in person over the years so I understand firsthand how ravenous their fans can be and I’ve also seen how impressive their facilities, in particular their practice facility, are. On top of a great fanbase and great setups, the program has some pretty rich tradition and access to talent from all around the Southeast.

Who to hire? This is a real simple answer. Houston’s Kelvin Sampson has won every stop he’s been and I have zero doubts he would be capable of doing the same in Fayetteville. Evans: I don’t even think it is close. While I get the unique academic sell at Vanderbilt and the support at Arkansas, what Texas A&M can offer is second to none. It may be one of the biggest sleeping giants in the sport.

It is the only SEC program located in the loaded state that of Texas, has a fan base that can be very supportive, strong facilities and the wealthiest athletic department in America, one that made over $100 million last year during a time that some others were finished in the red.

Virginia Tech’s Buzz Williams is the most logical candidate for the job. He is a Texan through and through, spent three years on staff in College Station and the best player he’s ever recruited, Jimmy Butler, came from Texas. He has found success each place that he has coached and has the bravado to go up against and beat the best of the best. McDonald: You could pull me in a lot of different directions on this one. There are three (and likely will be four soon) jobs open between Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt that are so different. I'd probably lean towards Texas A&M because the money is going to be there to hire great assistants and it is nicely situated between Dallas and Houston to land some top in-state talent. I say this also because I think Williams is going to be the guy and he will crush it.

2. Of the undecided 2019 five-stars, who is closest to a lock at this point?

Cole Anthony Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

Bossi: I’m betting that we have a consensus on this one. It’s got to be Cole Anthony. I suppose if Coby White elected to remain in Chapel Hill after this season it could cause him to think twice, but considering Anthony has said over and over that he wants to be able to win his freshman year then I would think White being there would enhance the Tar Heels chances. Regardless, it is looking more and more likely that the nation’s top ranked point guard ends up playing for Roy Williams next season. Evans: It would be a giant surprise if Anthony does not commit to North Carolina. While he has yet to set a definitive decision date, the Tar Heels have been the long-perceived favorite for his pledge and nothing much has changed within the past few months. Sure, there has been some whispers surrounding Georgetown and its chances, just as there has been regarding Oregon, but with White’s continued excellence in recent weeks where he will likely leave after this season, opening a gaping hole at the point guard spot at such a prestigious program, it just makes too much sense for Anthony to fill that void and be Williams’ next playmaking agent in the backcourt. McDonald: I'd say Anthony to North Carolina. Oregon has made it interesting, but the Tar Heels win this battle, especially with the point guard spot looking more open with the likely departure of White to the NBA.

3. Who elevated their coaching stock the most during the NCAA tournament?

Matt Painter AP