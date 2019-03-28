RELATED: East powers to victory in McDonald's All-American Game ATLANTA -- At the McDonald's All-American Game, the NCAA Tournament has been a big topic of discussion. We polled the players for their favorite and sleeper picks from here on out and while Duke got the most votes, almost every team was represented.



Favorite: "My favorite for the NCAA Tournament is Duke. Mostly because of R.J. Barrett, that's my guy and I talk to him a lot. Also Zion Williamson is a beast so I got them winning for sure."

Sleeper: "North Carolina. They are a structured team and coach Roy Williams does a great job with his players so I like them even though a lot aren't picking them."



Favorite: "I would say my favorite from here on out is Michigan State. They are hard-nosed, tough guys who get it done. Probably don't have all of the five-stars or the top draft picks but at the end of the day they get the job done and they have coach (Tom) Izzo who is a great coach. I know those guys, I know where their heads are at and I know the way they compete."

Sleeper: "I really don't have a sleeper but I'll say Tennessee. They've been a top team, they have experience and they know how to go out and compete with a top team any day. They are tough, I watched them and they go at it."



Favorite: "I'm going to go with Gonzaga. They are experienced, they are well coached and I love how they all play together."

Sleeper: "I think Kentucky is a sleeper because they have such a tough road. They have to play Houston and possibly UNC so people might not be picking them. But I think they have the talent to do it."



Favorite: "I will go Duke. They are very talented, they play hard and they seem like they are resilient. They won that UCF game when everybody wanted them to lose. They don't give up."

Sleeper: "Purdue. I'm going to say Purdue. Man look at what Carsen Edwards just did. That dude is amazing right now. I believe in them and that they could be special. If they can get past Michigan State I think they could be special."



Favorite: "I'm really liking Tennessee and UNC to make the Final Four and whoever wins that will win the Tournament. I think UNC because they have some guys that have been there before to help them through it and their young talent Coby White and Nassir Little is playing really well."

Sleeper: "Sleeper team, I'm going to go with Purdue. They took out my team Nova and what's his name Carsen Edwards? If he keeps that up it is going to be real tough to compete with them."



Favorite: "Sadly my real favorite (Villanova) kind of lost early to Purdue but right now I'd have to say Duke. They've got the hype around them but I kind of feel they do actually play good basketball overall."

Sleeper: "Florida State. I was watching on ESPN and they were talking about how Florida State can pull off unpredictable wins and I thought yeah, maybe they can and I think they've showed it too."



Favorite: "My favorite in the tournament is Kentucky. They are a prestigious school and have so many ways they can win. Coach (John) Calipari is obviously a great coach and they've got some good talent this year."

Sleeper: "My sleeper is Auburn. They won a bunch of games at the end of the season and then won their conference tournament. They all play really hard so I think they could make a run."



Favorite: "Since I'm not allowed to pick Tennessee I definitely have Duke winning it. They just have way too much in their starting five and I think Coach K, he knows what it takes to get it done."

Sleeper: "Even though they are a higher seed people aren't really talking about Houston and I can see them having a shot. They have a really good team, the way they can score and their coaching staff. I'm not really familiar with them but I watched them a couple of times this year and they really get after it and are a talented team."



Favorite: "I'm going to go with the West Coast and say Gonzaga. I believe they have the inside presence, they can make threes, they can play slow and they can play fast. They beat Duke already when they were at their best so I'm going to go with them."

Sleeper: "I gotta go with Tennessee. I think they have strength inside and they can play fast or they can play slow. I like the strength of their team and if anybody gets in foul trouble or has to come out of the game, the next person to go in always handles his stuff."



Favorite: "I like Auburn. They have been on fire, they are great at every position and I don't feel like they have any real weaknesses. They are rolling"

Sleeper: "If not Auburn, LSU. I don't know if they can go to the championship but I do feel like they can get out of their side of the bracket. I feel like they have the talent to match up with Duke and they can go big in the front and backcourt. So I think they have a chance to knock off Duke. Michigan, maybe them, but they are a two seed so they can't be a sleeper. I feel like (John Beilein) should be in the same conversation as guys like Coach K and Roy Williams.



Favorite: "It's either Duke or LSU. Duke, I don't even have to say much about Duke with Cameron Reddish, R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson. They've learned to battle through adversity especially in that UCF game where they came out on top. With LSU I just feel that they are slept on a lot. Nobody in the country can guard Tremont Waters and even with the stuff that is going on with (Will Wade) I feel like that's motivated them to go out and try even harder."

Sleeper: "My sleeper would be Purdue. Carsen Edwards has been on fire and had 42 last game so a guy like that can carry you."



Favorite: "My favorite to watch for right now is Duke. They are explosive, those guys love playing with each other and they want to win."

Sleeper: "Sleeper team for me is probably Tennessee. You know they have some players who can do it but people are sleeping on them because they don't think they have the firepower other teams have. But they have experience and could easily take anybody out."



Favorite: "I will probably say Gonzaga has the best chance. They are a very well-oiled team and they are just very hard to stop one through five."

Sleeper: "I think people are overlooking LSU a lot. They are really young with a lot of talent and have a leader with Tremont Waters so I think they are really good."



Favorite: "My favorite to win it is Duke. Just the talent they have and the experience they have with Coach K because he knows what he's doing and has won it before."

Sleeper: "My sleeper team would be Tennessee. Well they aren't really a sleeper team but they were one of my top schools at the end and I like everything about them. Their coach, their style of play, their players, I feel like they have a very good chance to win it."

