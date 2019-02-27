Bossi's Best: Assessing the candidates for coach of the year
As we near the end of the regular season, it’s time to start thinking postseason awards. This week in Bossi’s Best, I want to take a look at potential candidates for coach of the year.
Rather than just putting out a list of 10 guys, I explain who I would currently pick as coach of the year in the ACC, Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC conferences. But, I don’t want to limit the discussion to coaches from those conferences, so I’ve added in four picks from outside of those leagues to allow for proper representation.
ACC: Roy Williams, North Carolina
Bossi’s analysis: Picking coach of the year in the ACC isn’t easy, because I could just as easily see somebody going with Virginia’s Tony Bennett or even Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams with what he's done with his shorthanded team. However, I give the slight edge to Roy Williams’ job at UNC this year, because the Heels have been a little bit better than expected and have fought their way through some injury issues. How the conference race shakes out over the next few weeks will have a big impact on this.
Big Ten: Matt Painter, Purdue
Bossi’s analysis: I went back and forth between Painter and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo on this one. Especially because of what Michigan State has done lately - while fighting through injuries. That being said, Painter should be in at least the top five nationally for the coach of the year discussion. Carsen Edwards is a great scorer and certainly has helped, but there are also times where I watch and feel like Purdue is winning in spite of Edwards. That’s a testament to Painter’s coaching, and he and his staff are getting the most out of a roster that isn’t loaded with high-end talent.
Big 12: Chris Beard, Texas Tech
Bossi’s analysis: After making an Elite Eight run last season, Beard and the Red Raiders lost an awful lot and weren’t even picked to finish in the top half of the Big 12. Here they are near the end of the season with a chance to end Kansas’ 14-year streak atop the conference. Beard has helped develop sophomore Jarrett Culver into a potential All-American. Scott Drew also deserves praise for the job he’s done with a very short-handed Baylor team.
Big East: Steve Wojciechowski, Marquette
Bossi’s analysis: Wojo has Marquette soaring and in the top 10 this season and in commanding position to win the Big East. Junior guard Markus Howard is a legitimate player of the year candidate nationally. This is one of the easiest picks.
Pac-12: Mike Hopkins, Washington
Bossi’s analysis: For the most part, the Pac-12 has been a total disaster this year. Hopkins and the Huskies, though, have been quite reliable, and at 13-1 they have already clinched a Pac-12 title. I can’t imagine there’s any room to discuss anybody else.
THE SEC: Will Wade, LSU
Bossi’s analysis: Rick Barnes has done an incredible job building Tennessee and helping the Vols meet big expectations. I also feel like John Calipari is doing one of his best coaching jobs since arriving at Kentucky. But, I have to give the nod to Will Wade. The Tigers are young, ahead of schedule and have exceeded even the most lofty of expectations for the 2018-19 season. Their grit is a reflection of the way Wade and his staff have pushed them.
OTHERS
Mark Few, Gonzaga
Bossi’s analysis: The Zags are in the midst of their annual cakewalk through the West Coast Conference. But, that doesn’t diminish the job Few and his staff have done in assembling this team, playing an aggressive out-of-conference slate and handling business, no matter what comes their way.
Nate Oats, Buffalo
Bossi’s analysis: Look for Oats to be one of the hottest names for high-major openings this spring. He and Buffalo have backed up last year’s NCAA Tournament success and have proven to be a legitimate top 25 team nationally.
Kelvin Sampson, Houston
Bossi’s analysis: It took a little bit of time, but Sampson and Houston are now getting deserved credit for being one of the top 10 teams in the country. Sampson would be my personal pick for national coach of the year, and he’s built a legitimate Final Four contender.
Mike Young, Wofford
Bossi’s analysis: It’s not easy to get ranked in the top 25 playing in the Southern Conference. Even more impressive is that Young and Wofford are undefeated in a league that is about as strong as it has been at the top in recent memory. This team is a real threat to win some games in the NCAA Tournament.