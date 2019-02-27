As we near the end of the regular season, it’s time to start thinking postseason awards. This week in Bossi’s Best, I want to take a look at potential candidates for coach of the year. Rather than just putting out a list of 10 guys, I explain who I would currently pick as coach of the year in the ACC, Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC conferences. But, I don’t want to limit the discussion to coaches from those conferences, so I’ve added in four picks from outside of those leagues to allow for proper representation. MORE: Starting Five on Michigan State and UNC rising, Kansas' visitor | Twitter Tuesday mailbag



ACC: Roy Williams, North Carolina

Roy Williams, North Carolina AP Images

Bossi’s analysis: Picking coach of the year in the ACC isn’t easy, because I could just as easily see somebody going with Virginia’s Tony Bennett or even Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams with what he's done with his shorthanded team. However, I give the slight edge to Roy Williams’ job at UNC this year, because the Heels have been a little bit better than expected and have fought their way through some injury issues. How the conference race shakes out over the next few weeks will have a big impact on this.

Big Ten: Matt Painter, Purdue

Matt Painter AP Images

Bossi’s analysis: I went back and forth between Painter and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo on this one. Especially because of what Michigan State has done lately - while fighting through injuries. That being said, Painter should be in at least the top five nationally for the coach of the year discussion. Carsen Edwards is a great scorer and certainly has helped, but there are also times where I watch and feel like Purdue is winning in spite of Edwards. That’s a testament to Painter’s coaching, and he and his staff are getting the most out of a roster that isn’t loaded with high-end talent.

Big 12: Chris Beard, Texas Tech

Chris Beard AP Images

Bossi’s analysis: After making an Elite Eight run last season, Beard and the Red Raiders lost an awful lot and weren’t even picked to finish in the top half of the Big 12. Here they are near the end of the season with a chance to end Kansas’ 14-year streak atop the conference. Beard has helped develop sophomore Jarrett Culver into a potential All-American. Scott Drew also deserves praise for the job he’s done with a very short-handed Baylor team.

Big East: Steve Wojciechowski, Marquette

Steve Wojciechowski AP Images

Bossi’s analysis: Wojo has Marquette soaring and in the top 10 this season and in commanding position to win the Big East. Junior guard Markus Howard is a legitimate player of the year candidate nationally. This is one of the easiest picks.

Pac-12: Mike Hopkins, Washington

Mike Hopkins AP Images

Bossi’s analysis: For the most part, the Pac-12 has been a total disaster this year. Hopkins and the Huskies, though, have been quite reliable, and at 13-1 they have already clinched a Pac-12 title. I can’t imagine there’s any room to discuss anybody else.

THE SEC: Will Wade, LSU

Will Wade AP Images

Bossi’s analysis: Rick Barnes has done an incredible job building Tennessee and helping the Vols meet big expectations. I also feel like John Calipari is doing one of his best coaching jobs since arriving at Kentucky. But, I have to give the nod to Will Wade. The Tigers are young, ahead of schedule and have exceeded even the most lofty of expectations for the 2018-19 season. Their grit is a reflection of the way Wade and his staff have pushed them.

OTHERS