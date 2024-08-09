PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1TMURYUFpYODhTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Rivals Roundtable: Primed programs, key games, five-star breakouts

Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan
Rivals.com

There are fewer than 90 days until the college basketball season tips off, and this week’s roundtable provides a peek ahead at what the year may hold. Today, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan discuss three topics related to the upcoming season from programs primed to help themselves on the recruiting trail to which game they have circled in red ink on the schedule.

More: Reading the tea leaves on five high-profile prospects

*****

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

*****

Advertisement

1. WHICH PROGRAM DO YOU THINK IS ONE GOOD SEASON AWAY FROM A BIG BOOST IN RECRUITING PULL?

Mike Woodson
Mike Woodson (© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: I’ve talked about this as an absolutely pivotal season for Mike Woodson before and I’ll say it again here. What happens in Bloomington this year is likely to define the Woodson era at Indiana for better or worse. Another missed NCAA tournament would make two in a row and warm Woodson’s seat to the point of muffling his recruiting power. Living up to preseason expectations and competing for a Big Ten crown, however, would have his Indiana resume looking much different.

The Hoosiers have not qualified for three NCAA tournaments in four years for nearly a decade, and doing so under Woodson, who is armed with NIL cash and a growing reputation for putting players in the NBA Draft, would help the Hoosiers take the next step in winning additional major national recruiting battles.

Jordan: I’d definitely say Pitt. Jeff Capel is a name I hear frequently among players and parents as a guy they all love and relate to and he’s putting together NCAA tournament-worthy resumes. Most agree that Pitt should’ve danced last season, but Capel and Co. have moved on with a solid class of players that fill specific needs. If he’s able to get over the hump this season, it could be just the boost he needs to elevate to the top tier four-star and even five-star talent.

*****  

2. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE UPCOMING COLLEGE SEASON, WHICH SCHEDULED GAME ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING?

John Calipari
John Calipari (© Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Cassidy: If there are two things I love in sports, they’re a homecoming and an angry fan base. And while we don’t l have a date for Arkansas-at-Kentucky just yet, the game will provide both. A couple things are guaranteed here. First is that the atmosphere inside Rupp will obviously be absolutely electric for John Calipari’s homecoming. Second is the fact that I will spend nearly an hour reading reactions on the message board on whichever team loses that game. Both fan bases are so sure they are better off because of their offseason coaching change for now, but that judgment may be the inflection point that sees doubt begin to take hold on one side of the new rivalry.

I cannot wait to witness the pageantry, the storyline and the schadenfreude. Shoot it into my veins.

Jordan: Well the best part about my pick is that I won’t have to wait because Duke and Kentucky set off the season on Nov. 12 at the Champions Classic. Now I’ll readily admit that it’s lost a bit of its intrigue with Calipari bolting to Arkansas, but it’s added curiosity about how Mark Pope handles the moment. Everyone will want to get the first national look at Jon Scheyer’s talented group of young guns headlined by Cooper Flagg and elite transfers Sion James take on a totally revamped and transfer-heavy Wildcats squad. The rivalry is the rivalry and I feel like a lot of questions will be answered after this one.

*****

3. WHICH FORMER FIVE-STAR THAT HAS FAILED TO BREAK OUT AS A COLLEGE STAR TO THIS POINT DO YOU THINK COULD BE IN FOR BIG SEASON THIS YEAR?

Tyrell Ward
Tyrell Ward (© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: I feel like Tyrell Ward has been showing flashes for some time and his improvement between his freshman and sophomore years was notable. Now it feels as though he could be ready to be the man for an LSU team that has put some intriguing talent around him. Ward is most remembered for his buzzer-beating tip-in that defeated Kentucky late last season, but the fact that he scored in double digits in seven of the Tigers’ final nine regular-season games is a nice indicator. The fact that he shot 49 percent from the floor during that stretch is also encouraging. The 6-foot-6 wing possesses elite tools and it seems like he is on the verge of gaining the polish and confidence necessary to become a major national name.

Jordan: I’m looking for a breakout season out of Sean Stewart. Last season he got lost in the shuffle at Duke with all the talent in the frontcourt, but still managed to show flashes of why he was once upon a time a McDonald’s All-American, playing above the rim, doing all the dirty work on both ends and bringing elite energy at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds. I view Stewart as a “necessary” type of guy that you need to win and, be clear, Jake Diebler will need the full array of his skill set often. Perfect scenario for a breakout.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTkxNDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jhc2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0 aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9yaXZhbHMtcm91bmR0YWJsZS1wcmltZWQt cHJvZ3JhbXMta2V5LWdhbWVzLWZpdmUtc3Rhci1icmVha291dHMiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmJh c2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcml2YWxz LXJvdW5kdGFibGUtcHJpbWVkLXByb2dyYW1zLWtleS1nYW1lcy1maXZlLXN0 YXItYnJlYWtvdXRzJmM1PTIwMjI3MTkxNDcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK