There are fewer than 90 days until the college basketball season tips off, and this week’s roundtable provides a peek ahead at what the year may hold. Today, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan discuss three topics related to the upcoming season from programs primed to help themselves on the recruiting trail to which game they have circled in red ink on the schedule.

Advertisement

1. WHICH PROGRAM DO YOU THINK IS ONE GOOD SEASON AWAY FROM A BIG BOOST IN RECRUITING PULL?

Mike Woodson (© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: I’ve talked about this as an absolutely pivotal season for Mike Woodson before and I’ll say it again here. What happens in Bloomington this year is likely to define the Woodson era at Indiana for better or worse. Another missed NCAA tournament would make two in a row and warm Woodson’s seat to the point of muffling his recruiting power. Living up to preseason expectations and competing for a Big Ten crown, however, would have his Indiana resume looking much different. The Hoosiers have not qualified for three NCAA tournaments in four years for nearly a decade, and doing so under Woodson, who is armed with NIL cash and a growing reputation for putting players in the NBA Draft, would help the Hoosiers take the next step in winning additional major national recruiting battles. Jordan: I’d definitely say Pitt. Jeff Capel is a name I hear frequently among players and parents as a guy they all love and relate to and he’s putting together NCAA tournament-worthy resumes. Most agree that Pitt should’ve danced last season, but Capel and Co. have moved on with a solid class of players that fill specific needs. If he’s able to get over the hump this season, it could be just the boost he needs to elevate to the top tier four-star and even five-star talent.

*****

2. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE UPCOMING COLLEGE SEASON, WHICH SCHEDULED GAME ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING?

John Calipari (© Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Cassidy: If there are two things I love in sports, they’re a homecoming and an angry fan base. And while we don’t l have a date for Arkansas-at-Kentucky just yet, the game will provide both. A couple things are guaranteed here. First is that the atmosphere inside Rupp will obviously be absolutely electric for John Calipari’s homecoming. Second is the fact that I will spend nearly an hour reading reactions on the message board on whichever team loses that game. Both fan bases are so sure they are better off because of their offseason coaching change for now, but that judgment may be the inflection point that sees doubt begin to take hold on one side of the new rivalry. I cannot wait to witness the pageantry, the storyline and the schadenfreude. Shoot it into my veins. Jordan: Well the best part about my pick is that I won’t have to wait because Duke and Kentucky set off the season on Nov. 12 at the Champions Classic. Now I’ll readily admit that it’s lost a bit of its intrigue with Calipari bolting to Arkansas, but it’s added curiosity about how Mark Pope handles the moment. Everyone will want to get the first national look at Jon Scheyer’s talented group of young guns headlined by Cooper Flagg and elite transfers Sion James take on a totally revamped and transfer-heavy Wildcats squad. The rivalry is the rivalry and I feel like a lot of questions will be answered after this one.

*****

3. WHICH FORMER FIVE-STAR THAT HAS FAILED TO BREAK OUT AS A COLLEGE STAR TO THIS POINT DO YOU THINK COULD BE IN FOR BIG SEASON THIS YEAR?

Tyrell Ward (© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)