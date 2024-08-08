PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1TMURYUFpYODhTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Reading the tea leaves on five high-profile prospects

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3lGTUt5SEFWRjhJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Dominoes in the class of 2025 are beginning to fall, as prospects narrow their lists of offers and, in some cases, make verbal commitments. There are a handful of top-100 prospects already off the board as we enter August, and plenty more will follow suit in the coming months.

Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores the recruitments of five high-profile recruits and attempts to discern which school leads for each as things stand.

Advertisement

More: Breaking down the contenders for four-star Jalen Reece

*****

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

*****

Presumed leader: Providence

There was some early USC smoke surrounding the Nevada-based big man, but much of that seemed to fade a bit when the Trojans made their coaching change following last season.

These days, Providence and Miami feel like the front-runners, with the Friars leading the way. Kim English has already hosted Bartlett for an unofficial visit, and a return trip could be in the cards this fall. Should that take place, Providence will be a real threat to lock down the big man.

Miami is laying in the weeds, however, The Hurricanes offered Bartlett back in June based, at least partly, on his play during the first live period and things seem to have progressed quickly since. No visit has taken place just yet, but expect one this fall if the two parties stay engaged.

*****

Presumed leader: Duke

Miami has managed to make things interesting here, seeing as the Hurricanes' Coral Gables campus sits roughly five miles away from Boozer’s Pinecrest home. Arkansas also made a late overture after hiring John Calipari, who cannot be ruled out totally. Still, Duke has been the presumed leader since before most knew anything about the five-star forward and that hasn't changed.

It’s very much a believe-it-when-I-see-it situation when it comes to Boozer choosing any program other than his famous father’s alma mater – a program that has gotten nearly whatever it wants on the recruiting trail in recent years.

*****

Presumed leader: Kentucky

Moreno feels like a must-get for Kentucky, as the Wildcats’ campus sits roughly 20 miles away from the four-star forward’s family home. Beloved former UK captain turned head coach Mark Pope was brought in to win local recruiting battles exactly like this, so it seems as though the new Kentucky staff is going all-out to keep the priority target home.

Moreno has been incredibly receptive to Pope since the new leader of Big Blue Nation took the reins of the program. Moreno has been on campus to meet with the new staff on multiple occasions and seems especially focused on the hometown school as of late.

Moreno has fall visits officially scheduled to Ohio State, North Carolina, Indiana and Arkansas but has granted Pope and the Wildcats his final trip, which is slated for Oct. 11. The pecking order can obviously change, but Kentucky likes where it stands at this juncture.

*****

Presumed leader: Arizona

Peat’s recruitment still seems fluid, so no one will be stunned if things change in the coming weeks but there is some semblance of confidence beginning to emerge from in-state Arizona. Other programs, such as North Carolina, Texas and Houston should be monitored closely as we enter into the fall because each has a real chance to shake things up, but in-state Arizona holds the familiarity factor and is trending toward getting Peat back on campus for a fall official visit before he makes his decision.

What happens from here is anyone’s guess, but there would be serious optimism in Tucson if the five-star forward were announcing his commitment today.

*****

Presumed leader: Kansas

Kansas once had a number of irons in the fire when it comes to lead guards this cycle, but the tea leaves with Peterson are starting to appear a distinct shade of crimson and blue as the two sides get serious.

The Jayhawks were once involved with five-star guard Darius Acuff, who recently chose Arkansas. They’re also in the mix with five-star Meleek Thomas, who feels like a UConn lean. Peterson, however, remains particularly interested in Kansas, an adidas flagship school that would jibe with his standing as an adidas NIL athlete and the fact that he stars on the adidas 3SSB circuit in the summer.

Peterson speaks extremely highly of Bill Self, has already visited Lawrence and feels comfortable with the Kansas staff.

Buzz coming from those around the five-star suggests KU holds pole position with USC coming on strong following a recent visit. Peterson intends to announce his commitment before the start of his senior season in November.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTkxNDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jhc2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0 aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9yZWFkaW5nLXRoZS10ZWEtbGVhdmVzLW9u LWZpdmUtaGlnaC1wcm9maWxlLXByb3NwZWN0cyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYmFza2V0YmFsbHJl Y3J1aXRpbmcucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyZWFkaW5nLXRoZS10ZWEt bGVhdmVzLW9uLWZpdmUtaGlnaC1wcm9maWxlLXByb3NwZWN0cyZjNT0yMDIy NzE5MTQ3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==