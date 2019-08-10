This week in the Rivals Roundtable, Russ Wood, Dan McDonald and Corey Evans have plenty to discuss in the recruiting world. Do they think the local program is the one to beat for Greg Brown? Which recent commit will make the greatest impact as a freshman? And who deserves the biggest bump in the next Rivals150? MORE: Seven teams in line for a big fall | College hoops' changing landscape



1. Who is the favorite for five-star Greg Brown, and who would you name a dark horse?

McDonald: I’d say Texas has the best shot at signing the five-star small forward. Shaka Smart has been recruiting him the hardest for the longest and has the family ties in his favor. If I had to pick a dark horse to keep him away from the Longhorns, it'd probably be North Carolina. The Tar Heels had him in town for the Duke game last year and made a strong impression. This one will be interesting to track over the next several months. Wood: I like Texas here. Brown lives minutes away from the Forty Acres and he is a great fit for how Shaka wants to play. Then again Brown is a great fit just about anywhere. Auburn is my dark horse – you will never catch me counting out Bruce Pearl. Evans: Texas is the favorite for now, at least in my eyes. I don’t believe that a commitment is anytime near and would be very, very surprised if he commits before the late signing period in April. The local program has recruited Brown the longest out of any of his finalists and kudos must be given to Smart for taking it upon himself to develop a personal relationship with the phenomenal athlete.

If there is anyone that could step in and take Brown away from Texas, keep an eye on Memphis. The Tigers have developed a great rapport with him and if things go well this season and the roster construction aligns, Memphis could walk away with the signature of the five-star prospect.

2. Which recent commit could make the biggest impact next season?

McDonald: The easy answer to this question would be Evan Mobley to USC, but I'm not taking the easy way out here. I'm going to say Keon Johnson at Tennessee. Rick Barnes has the Vols rolling with commitments already in from Johnson and Corey Walker with the possibility of Jaden Springer joining them in Knoxville. Johnson will make a big difference early at Tennessee. Wood: I went back and forth on this one between Mobley and B.J. Boston – and decided to go with Boston. He’ll need to get stronger, but Boston’s length, high skill level, ability to score at all three levels and athleticism make me believe that, of the players who have committed thus far this month, he will have the greatest impact during his freshman season. Evans: Dan couldn’t have said it any better; while Mobley is going to have a great say as to how good USC will be during his likely lone year in college, what Johnson will mean for Tennessee should not be underestimated. He is the ideal wing for Barnes: a hungry, quick-twitch competitor that can complete practically whatever task is asked of him.

The Vols will take a step back this season but once Johnson arrives and if Josiah James is still enrolled, along with Walker in the frontcourt, Tennessee could be quite the out in March thanks to the all-encompassing abilities that the top-35 wing presents on both ends of the floor.

3. Who should see the biggest bump in our next rankings release?