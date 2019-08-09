No one likes to be left out of a party, but that has been the case for some of the top programs this summer that remain without a commitment. In this week’s The Evans Seven, we look at the programs that might be empty-handed with its 2020 class but are set up for a successful run this fall. MORE EVANS: Three-Point Play | Twitter Tuesday mailbag | Leftovers mailbag

FLORIDA

After enrolling its best class since the Billy Donovan years, Florida has the chance to replenish its cupboard again this fall. Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appleby will sit out this season but should help the perimeter needs when he's eligible for the '20-21 season. Florida is in a great spot with Niels Lane who could make another trip to Gainesville after just visiting campus last week. The Gators sit in the final five for five-star Cade Cunningham and have an even better shot with his Montverde Academy teammate, Moses Moody.

Matthew Murrell, KK Robinson, Andre Curbelo, Caleb Murphy and Springer all hold the Gators in high regard and each will likely visit Florida this fall. Hall will visit Florida, too, and it is not difficult envisioning him in a Gators’ uniform next year.

The Gators surprised some by getting an official visit out of Matt Cross, who will commit next month, and things have picked up with Elijah Taylor, Zed Key and Myles Stute. Chalk up Lane and Hall, throw in Appleby, and a dark horse in the mold of Taylor, Key or Moody, and Mike White would have done it again with a nationally recognized class.

LOUISVILLE

MEMPHIS

MIAMI

The Hurricanes ended things on a high note this spring thanks to the commitment of Harlond Beverly and are hoping that they have a few tricks up their sleeve this fall. They have found no shortage of traction within the recruitments of Rivals150 guards Lane, Deivon Smith, Earl Timberlake, Moody, Curbelo and Jamal Mashburn Jr. Landing Smith or Curbelo at the one, and filling in with Lane or Moody would be ideal for the Canes.

Hall will not decide until the spring and could visit Miami before doing as such. Cross already has visited the ACC program’s campus and with a commitment likely to be made in September, Jim Larranaga’s bunch sits as one of his top landing spots. Don’t sleep on the local program with Barnes, either, and while the Hurricanes will strike out more than they win this fall, Miami should be found fairly high up in the 2020 team rankings later on this year.

MICHIGAN

A month ago, it was difficult to surmise who Michigan really had a chance with. There were some reservations regarding whether Juwan Howard and his staff had it in them to defeat some of the sport's best for the best and while they haven’t done as such just yet, they have picked up some momentum with the nation’s elite.

Nimari Burnett will release his final five next week and Michigan will definitely be on it. Don’t be shocked if he ends up in Ann Arbor. Kentucky just offered Lance Ware and it was immediately assumed that he would end up there. That can still be the case but don’t underestimate Howard in the hunt for the top-60 forward.

Dickinson is not as big of a reach for the Wolverines and while they would have to defeat UK for Josh Christopher, among others, Michigan could be up to the task. Henry Coleman, Jackson, Carlos Johnson and Walker Kessler are just four others to monitor in what could be a really good fall for Michigan.

OHIO STATE

Chris Holtmann just enrolled his best recruiting class, but more is needed if the Buckeyes want to remain among the elite in the Big Ten. They are sitting with a goose egg in the 2020 commitment column and while nothing is imminent, chances are they will be holding the pledges of more than one highly-touted prospect in November.

They are the dark horse for both Coleman and five-star Scottie Barnes, and have gained traction with Eugene Brown. Four-star wing Moody is not a longshot and would squelch a number of their perimeter concerns.

The Buckeyes remain in pursuit of Rivals150 forward Jalen Bridges, with Dawson Garcia, Zach Loveday and Ryan Kalkbrenner sitting as three others that OSU has its eyes on in filling its frontcourt need. A Moody or Brown commitment, with Loveday or Kalkbrenner, and maybe even a surprise landing of Coleman or Barnes would work wonders in Columbus.

UCLA

