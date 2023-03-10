WHICH PLAYER THAT MOVED UP DID YOU ADVOCATE STRONGLY FOR?

“I advocated for making Liam McNeeley a five-star based on a few reasons, not the least of which is the Montverde Academy star’s remarkable consistency. Even the best prospects are prone to occasional slumps at his age, but McNeeley seems almost immune to off games in big moments. I can’t remember a time over the last year where the Texas-born prospect failed to massively impact a game I scouted in person, and his development as a passer and defender in the past few months have helped set him apart from the pack. Simply put, there are few prospects in this class that are more reliable than the 6-foot-8 junior.” - Cassidy “He only moved up one spot - because sometimes one or two spots toward the top of the rankings is as hard as moving someone 50 spots in the back end - but Ace Bailey. The five-star forward has gotten back to full health and has had a good junior season. He has as much upside as anyone in the class and continues to make a real push for that top spot in the rankings. The Rutgers commit has the size, skill and continuously developing game that make him very intriguing in my eyes. He’s working on more guard and wing skills and has the mobility and flexibility to be one of the more unique prospects in the class if he continues to tone his floor game.” - Graf

*****

WHICH UNDERRECRUITED PROSPECT DO YOU THINK WILL SEE HIS OFFERS PILE UP THIS SUMMER?

“Jalil Bethea already holds a long list of offers, but it’s conceivable that a few more heavy hitters will enter the fray this summer if he doesn’t commit to UCLA or another in-place suitor before coaches get a chance to see him live. Bethea has the length, shooting stroke and court vision to flirt with five-star status if he continues on his recent trajectory, which has seen him take massive steps forward as a junior at Pennsylvania's Archbishop Wood.” – Cassidy “I think you’ll see Kuol Atak’s recruitment continue to expand over the course of the next few months. There’s nobody else in the class that shoots it as well as he does at 6-foot-9. There’s an argument to be made that, while he’s moving in the right direction in the rankings, that we might have him too low based on the elite skill he possesses at his size. TCU, Syracuse, Northwestern, Oklahoma and Cal are some of the schools involved, and he just visited Texas unofficially last week. There’s been a lot of interest, but not many offers.” - Graf

*****

WHICH PLAYER IN THE RIVALS150 DO YOU THINK WE MIGHT STILL HAVE A LITTLE LOW?