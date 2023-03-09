Betsey’s rise began over the summer when he made noise running with the NY Rens on the Nike EYBL circuit and continued into his junior season at St. Thomas More High School. He is capable of shooting the lights out from long-range and comes with serious length, which makes him a matchup problem. He’s improved as a defender and a shot creator over the last year and has the combination of length and agility to continue to do so. Betsey’s recruitment remains wide open, as he may draw additional college interest this summer, but programs such as Duke, Michigan State and UConn seem to stand at the center of the fight for the time being.

McNeeley has come a long way as a defender over the last year. So while he’s long been a threat on the offensive end, he’s looked like a complete player this season at Montverde where he’s routinely turned defense into offense while playing against other high-major prospects every night. McNeeley’s size, versatility and shooting stroke give him sky-high potential, but his work on the defensive end has not gone unnoticed. It feels like an Indiana-Georgia battle for McNeeley but programs such as Oklahoma and Texas are also in play. The Longhorns could become a serious player once they have a permanent coach in place.

The name of the game in today’s basketball is making shots above all else, and that’s exactly what Knueppel brings to the table. He’s got a very real argument for being the top shooter in the 2024 class. He’s able to shoot off of the catch and off of movement at a high level and his release is consistent with clean mechanics. At 6-foot-6, he possesses quality positional size as well. Virginia, Marquette and Wisconsin are among the programs in play for the rangy, Midwest-based sharp-shooter.

