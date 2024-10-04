Rivals Roundtable: Big visits, puzzling recruitments, surprising starts

Each Friday, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan field a trio of recruiting questions, and this Friday is no different. Below, the duo tackles queries relating to important weekend visits, unpredictable five-stars and the biggest surprises of the cycle so far.

1. WHAT WEEKEND OFFICIAL VISIT DO YOU SEE AS MOST IMPORTANT?

Acaden Lewis

Cassidy: North Carolina picked up a puff of steam on the recruiting trail last week when it landed combo guard Derek Dixon, but Tar Heel fans are still hungry for a big fish. The good news on that front is that a whale in the form of five-star forward Caleb Wilson will swim to Chapel Hill on Saturday. North Carolina is seen as one of the front-runners to land the fifth-ranked Wilson, who has already visited campus once in the past, so it feels as though the weekend ahead will be absolutely critical for Hubert Davis. Davis will be furiously looking to seal the deal and avoid losing the priority target, who canceled a scheduled Alabama visit to be at UNC on Saturday. Jordan: For me it’s Acaden Lewis’ visit to Duke. He’ll be there for the Countdown to Craziness event which means the pomp and circumstance will be through the roof. Lewis is important for Jon Scheyer, who should see significant turnover in the backcourt next season. With Kentucky and Connecticut looming, the Blue Devils will no doubt roll out the neon red carpet for Lewis.

2. AS WE GET LATER IN THE CYCLE, WHICH FIVE-STAR’S RECRUITMENT FEELS MOST UNPREDICTABLE?

Meleek Thomas

Cassidy: I was already a bit perplexed by the perpetually evolving recruitment of Meleek Thomas as one-time presumed front-runner UConn recently added Darius Adams and continues to pursue other guards. Then, earlier this week, Thomas suddenly set up an Oct. 26 official visit to Kansas State, which added to the unpredictability of his slow-moving recruitment. The Wildcats have been on Thomas for years now, and the five-star has long discussed the possibility of a senior year official to Manhattan, but that conversation seemed to die down as programs such as Arkansas, Pitt and Alabama surged. Thomas is as well-traveled as any recruit in this class, having visited seemingly everywhere, but also boasts what I view as one of the more wide open processes at this stage. That’s all to say there’s every reason to believe that his October visit to Manhattan is an indicator of real interest between the two sides. K-State is well positioned to make a strong, late move with Thomas should things go well on the trip. Jordan: I’m still torn on the Cameron Boozer and where he’ll end up. The smart money says he, which of course includes his twin Cayden, will either pick Miami or Duke at this point and both of those options make all the sense in the world to me. The legacy lane for Duke and creating your own at home for a strong contender in the Canes. I’m legitimately perplexed.

3. WHICH COLLEGE PROGRAM'S RECRUITING START HAS SURPRISED YOU MOST?

Micah Shrewsberry (Photo by © MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)