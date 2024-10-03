Ranking the Contenders: Four-star Trey McKenney
Four-star guard Trey McKenney currently sits on the verge of five-star status and carries a number of high-level scholarship offers. He recently trimmed his list to include just three programs, however, and seems likely to sign during the upcoming early signing window.
Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy ranks the contenders to land the in-demand prospect’s commitment.
1. MICHIGAN
Michigan head coach Dusty May has missed on a few 2025 targets, but that’s to be expected when you consider the former FAU coach was placed behind the 8-ball in the 2025 cycle when he took over the sputtering Wolverines just six months ago.
He seems to have positioned himself extremely well here, though. McKenney, who May has prioritized since taking the reins of the program, has visited Ann Arbor on multiple occasions. Things seemed to start aggressively trending toward the Wolverines following his official visit a few weeks backs, however. Yes, there’s still time left in the four-star’s recruitment, so things could change as we hit the homestretch.
Nevertheless, Michigan fans should feel cautiously optimistic about where things stand based on McKenney’s relationship with May and the fact that the coaching staff seemed to dump most of its resources into the talented guard’s basket after missing out on fellow in-state prospect Darius Acuff a few months back.
2. USC
Recent history suggests that counting Eric Mussleman out of almost anything on the recruiting trail is usually unwise, but the new USC head coach seems to be running in second place here. It’s too soon to rule the Trojans out completely, as there was some serious buzz in the immediate wake of McKenney’s early September official visit. If anyone is to snatch the Michigan native away from the in-state Wolverines down the stretch, it’s likely to be USC.
That said, it seems as though Mussleman has some work left to do if he hopes to do so. The good news for Trojan fans is that the race to land McKenney doesn’t feel over just yet and there doesn’t seem like a lot of separation between the top two teams in the hunt.
3. GEORGETOWN
It feels as though the Hoyas sit in a distant third in McKenney's recruitment, but it’s impossible to rule Ed Cooley’s program out completely. Georgetown was included in McKenney’s self-published final three, after all, and the program has hosted him for multiple visits, the most recent of which took place just last month. Still, Georgetown’s chances feel slim at best as we head into the final stretch.