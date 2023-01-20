WHICH PROSPECT THAT YOU PUSHED UP THE RANKINGS IN EITHER CLASS DO YOU THINK WILL MAKE YOU LOOK SMARTEST DOWN THE ROAD?

Nyk Lewis (HoyaReport.com)

“I got an early look at Canadian import Will Riley and was encouraged by his three-level offensive game, although it is a bit unconventional. That said, you could tell from one viewing that the 6-foot-8 wing has the tools to become a major national prospect. He remains a bit raw and his scoring ability is way ahead of his peripheral skill at this point, but the 2025 prospect seems to be evolving at a solid pace and has the chance to be a special player down the road.” - Cassidy “I’m very bullish on 2025 point guard Nyk Lewis. His strength, handle, scoring ability and ability to get paint touches make him hard to guard on the offensive end of the court. Defensively, he has the measurements and intangibles to turn into a very nice two-way prospect. Lewis moves very well, with fluidity on both ends, and he isn’t afraid of the moment in big games. I think his offer list will blow up this offseason on the EYBL Circuit.” - Graf

WHICH PROSPECT IN EITHER CLASS DO YOU THINK MIGHT STILL BE A LITTLE LOW?

Tyler Jackson (Rivals.com)

“I was the driving force behind ranking 2025 guard Tyler Jackson in the initial top 40 this summer and lobbied to push him up to No. 18 in this update. Depending on how he develops from a physical standpoint, he could find himself going higher down the road. If he adds muscle, an inch or two of length and polish from a passing standpoint I don’t think the top 10 is out of reach for the dynamic guard, as he seems to shine on big stages and against top-flight competition. He’s an elite athlete and a reliable shooter that sees the floor well, which, at this age, is extremely encouraging.” - Cassidy “I’ll go with Dennis Evans here. Standing nearly 7-foot-2, he has extreme length to go with an insane wingspan of 7-foot-7. He’s the best shot blocker and rim protector in the 2023 class and very possibly in all of high school basketball. His ability to protect the basket and be patient without fouling is very impressive, and I’m curious to see how he looks this spring in the all-star game circuit. He’s still a little herky-jerky in his movements, but he covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time. His development curve is one of the more impressive in the high school class, and Evans could end up top 10 in the end.” - Graf

WHAT WAS THE HARDEST RANKINGS DECISION FOR YOU THIS TIME AROUND?

