Rivals Rankings Week: Roundtable on updates to 2023, 2025 classes
Rivals’ rankings for the classes of 2023 and 2025 have been refreshed and there was movement across the board. Things are just getting started for the 2025s, as the list expanded to 80 this week.
As for the senior class, just one more update remains before the Rivals150 is set in stone forever. As rankings week comes to a close, national analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf discuss the updates to both classes.
WHICH PROSPECT THAT YOU PUSHED UP THE RANKINGS IN EITHER CLASS DO YOU THINK WILL MAKE YOU LOOK SMARTEST DOWN THE ROAD?
“I got an early look at Canadian import Will Riley and was encouraged by his three-level offensive game, although it is a bit unconventional. That said, you could tell from one viewing that the 6-foot-8 wing has the tools to become a major national prospect. He remains a bit raw and his scoring ability is way ahead of his peripheral skill at this point, but the 2025 prospect seems to be evolving at a solid pace and has the chance to be a special player down the road.” - Cassidy
“I’m very bullish on 2025 point guard Nyk Lewis. His strength, handle, scoring ability and ability to get paint touches make him hard to guard on the offensive end of the court. Defensively, he has the measurements and intangibles to turn into a very nice two-way prospect. Lewis moves very well, with fluidity on both ends, and he isn’t afraid of the moment in big games. I think his offer list will blow up this offseason on the EYBL Circuit.” - Graf
WHICH PROSPECT IN EITHER CLASS DO YOU THINK MIGHT STILL BE A LITTLE LOW?
“I was the driving force behind ranking 2025 guard Tyler Jackson in the initial top 40 this summer and lobbied to push him up to No. 18 in this update. Depending on how he develops from a physical standpoint, he could find himself going higher down the road. If he adds muscle, an inch or two of length and polish from a passing standpoint I don’t think the top 10 is out of reach for the dynamic guard, as he seems to shine on big stages and against top-flight competition. He’s an elite athlete and a reliable shooter that sees the floor well, which, at this age, is extremely encouraging.” - Cassidy
“I’ll go with Dennis Evans here. Standing nearly 7-foot-2, he has extreme length to go with an insane wingspan of 7-foot-7. He’s the best shot blocker and rim protector in the 2023 class and very possibly in all of high school basketball. His ability to protect the basket and be patient without fouling is very impressive, and I’m curious to see how he looks this spring in the all-star game circuit. He’s still a little herky-jerky in his movements, but he covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time. His development curve is one of the more impressive in the high school class, and Evans could end up top 10 in the end.” - Graf
WHAT WAS THE HARDEST RANKINGS DECISION FOR YOU THIS TIME AROUND?
“At this point, I sound like a broken record but I continue to be totally perplexed by the top of the 2023 rankings. There isn’t a surefire No. 1 and the contenders all seem to be plagued by inconsistency or a hole in their game. I think cases can be made for Isaiah Collier, Justin Edwards and even dark-horse guys like Stephon Castle or the raw-but-promising Xavier Booker as the No. 1 long-term prospect in this class. The true contenders for the top spot will be easily juxtaposed during all-star season when they all share a court, so I’m hoping that provides a little more clarity on the situation.” - Cassidy
“I’ll agree with Rob here on the No. 1 prospect in 2023. There’s no clear-cut No. 1, and over the last month I’d advocated for a couple of different players to take over the top spot, mainly Matas Buzelis and Justin Edwards. Wings are at a premium in the NBA, and these two guys have separated themselves from the rest of the pack at that position. Buzelis’ handle at his size – combined with intangibles and shooting capability – is very impressive, and Edwards is a gamer who takes top matchups personally and can affect the game in a variety of ways.” - Graf