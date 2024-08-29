1. WHICH PROSPECT IN THE INITIAL TOP 60 DO YOU THINK MAY HELP HIS STOCK MOST THIS HIGH SCHOOL SEASON?

Troy Tomlin (Photo by Jacey Zembal/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: Malachi Jordan will certainly have every chance to impress running with nationally-relevant Link Academy this year. The 6-foot-6 wing has the physical tools to take positive steps as a sophomore, as he already boasts an impressive frame, well above average athleticism and a promising and comfortable-looking long-range jumper. He’s still a bit raw as most prospects his age are, but he is also loaded with high-level indicators and the seeds of massive long-term potential. He could move up significantly from his already lofty No. 23 ranking as he develops. Jordan: The power of exposure is such a powerful tool in enhancing a player’s standing, so I agree that Malachi Jordan has a big opportunity because he’ll be playing on what will likely be the country’s top team to start the season at Link with the kind of talent that will allow him to showcase his strengths and hide deficiencies. In that same vein, Troy Tomlin will be in good position playing at Paul VI as will Gabe Nesmith and Obinna Ekezie at Prolific Prep. All will be playing national schedules in premiere leagues and on national TV significantly all year. That matters. Wilson: Brandon Woodard is currently in the middle of a major breakout and I think that will fully hit another level by the time he takes the floor for Bishop McNamara this winter. Woodard was just slotted at No. 50 in our rankings and he has a ceiling of a top-15 prospect in the country. He is super versatile and athletic while being a constant above-the-rim finisher. Defensively, he can guard multiple positions and is a prospect that is starting to really thrive on that end of the floor. As his jump shot becomes more consistent, Woodard is an impactful two-way forward people will start to become fairly familiar with sooner rather than later.

2. WHICH TOP-60 PROSPECT'S RECRUITMENT ARE YOU MOST INTERESTED IN WATCHING AS IT DEVELOPS AND WHY?

Cassidy: Beckham Black’s is the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, who was a one-and-done player at Arkansas before being drafted by the Orlando Magic last year, and the younger Black is going to have options. The most interesting of his possible landing places are obvious destinations like NIL juggernaut Arkansas, where his brother became a star, and USC, where Eric Mussleman, who guided his older brother to the NBA, now runs the show. I’d expect a number of Texas-based programs to be involved as well, as Black plays his high school ball at powerhouse Duncanville High School just south of Dallas. Jordan: For me it’s Marcus Spears Jr. who checks in at No. 9 overall in the class currently. He’s the son of ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears and that alone is intriguing to me for a lot of different reasons. Also, he’s an absolute stud with a multifaceted game and he’s shown and proved over the summer, leading his Drive Nation 15U squad to a Peach Jam comeback win over Team Final in July. I’ll be interested to see the twists and turns his recruitment takes with a celebrity dad who analyzes sports at the highest level. Wilson: Definitely Baba Oladotun. Oladotun’s dad played basketball at Virginia Tech and the Hokies have gotten involved early with Oladotun of Blake High School and Team Durant. He already holds offers from a slew of programs from all around the country and there have been no hints as to what is appealing early on to Oladotun. As he starts to visit programs and really get more serious about the recruitment process, it will be very interesting to see who takes the lead in landing the current No. 3 prospect in the class of 2027.

3. WHICH PROSPECT THAT JUST MISSED THE CUT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO PLACE IN WHEN THE TOP 60 EXPANDS?