Published Aug 26, 2024
Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in 2027?
Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan
It's another Rivals Rankings Week, and this time, it will be the inaugural ranking for the 2027 class. Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan discuss the options for No. 1.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK (2027)

Monday: Who should be No. 1?

Tuesday: Inaugural 2027 ranking | Meet the five-stars

Wednesday: Teams to watch in 2027

Thursday: Rankings roundtable

