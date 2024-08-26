in other news
Shon Abaev talks upcoming official visits as his stock soars
The four-star wing is fresh off an MVP performance at Under Armour Elite 24 and narrowing his recruiting focus.
Three-star center Marcus Jackson set to take visits
Marcus Jackson was quietly one of the most consistent bigs this summer, pumping in 15 points, eight rebounds per game.
Kentucky lands four-star local product Malachi Moreno
Mark Pope's first commitment in the class of 2025 is a massively important get.
Rivals Roundtable: Stock risers, A.J. Dybantsa, coaches as wrestlers
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl could play a heel role in wrestling.
Mail Call: Indiana, UConn, Providence, transfer portal
UConn is in good shape with five-star standout Meleek Thomas.
It's another Rivals Rankings Week, and this time, it will be the inaugural ranking for the 2027 class. Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan discuss the options for No. 1.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK (2027)
Monday: Who should be No. 1?
Tuesday: Inaugural 2027 ranking | Meet the five-stars
Wednesday: Teams to watch in 2027
Thursday: Rankings roundtable
*****
