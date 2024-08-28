Rivals’ initial 2027 rankings were released on Tuesday, and the list of 60 prospects will eventually grow to include 150 names. It may be early in the cycle, but it’s already starting to become clear which schools will be particularly intriguing to watch as things play out in the coming years. Today, national recruiting director Rob Cassidy explores a handful of programs worth monitoring long-term as they chase the top talent in the sophomore class.

BYU

A new kid on the elite-level recruiting block, the Cougars have surprised everyone as of late with their strong move in the race to land A.J. Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Rivals150. That’s not the only thing that makes BYU worth watching long-term, however. A recent survey conducted by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander revealed that college coaches view the Cougars as one of the most NIL rich programs in America. Add in the fact that nearby high school Utah Prep has recently started to show a strong commitment to bringing in and developing top prospects, and the stars seem to be aligning in the skies over Provo. If head coach Kevin Young and company are able to land Dybantsa and place him near the top of the NBA Draft after one season, the program’s national recruiting success could compound quickly and set the stage for a massive 2027 effort.

*****

DUKE AND NORTH CAROLINA

The Tobacco Road bluebloods would make this list in most years, but the two powerhouses will be particularly interesting during the 2027 cycle due to the fact that they share a state with No. 1 overall prospect, C.J. Rosser. Neither has offered the five-star forward at this early juncture, but logic dictates that both will eventually kick the tires on the recruitment of the 6-foot-8 forward with a reliable jumper. Obviously, both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels will be pursuing a number of the players featured on Rivals’ initial top 60, but the Rosser sweepstakes have the potential to engage both in what could be a fun in-state battle. Top-15 prospect Jordan Page also hails from the Tar Heel State and is already on the in-state powers’ respective radars.

*****

INDIANA

Mike Woodson (Photo by AP)

The tea leaves suggest that the 2027 cycle is going to be an important one for the Hoosiers in one of two very different ways. Mike Woodson will either roll into the 2027 cycle riding the momentum created by leading Indiana to back to something resembling national prominence or a fresh face will be leading the program hoping to make a statement by landing an impressive haul. Either way, Hoosier fans will view the class as an all-important one. Whatever the case, the program is flush with NIL resources and No. 4 prospect Jaylan Mitchell sits just 120 miles away from IU’s campus at Evansville’s Reitz Memorial High School High School. Top-60 prospect Jason Gardner Jr. also plays his high school in the Hoosier State and should attract plenty of interest from the Hoosiers.

*****

LOUISVILLE

New Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey is still getting comfortable in his new digs. He’s yet to coach his first ACC game and is still looking to land his first big get on the high school recruiting trail. The class of 2027 represents his first chance to showcase what he can do when given time to build years-long relationships with top targets, and his reputation as a power-conference coach will be taking shape by the time anyone in the class is ready to sign. One could make the case that how things shake out with the 2027 cycle will be indicative of how the Kelsey era as a whole plays out. Kelesey and company have already offered No. 3 overall prospect Baba Oladotun as well as Louisiana-based five-star Tyrone Jamison.

*****

TEXAS