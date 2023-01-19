THE RACE FOR THE TOP SPOT TIGHTENS

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the rankings in its second interaction. That said, the gap separating No. 1 Cameron Boozer and No. 2 Cooper Flagg probably isn’t as large as it once was. The more physically developed Boozer is the more consistent producer at this early juncture and has asserted himself in big matchups on huge stages almost every chance he gets. He appears more polished and confident on the floor and he’s the better finisher in and around the paint. Flagg’s upside and versatility, however, continue to suggest he has the juice to surpass Boozer at some point should his development from a strength and physicality standpoint continue. Flagg handles the ball a bit better than his competition and seems to have a more wide-ranging perimeter game. Boozer’s production, defense, basketball IQ and ability to create shots in the lane, however, simply can not be ignored. The two mega-prospects have separated themselves from the pack, and it seems as though the battle for the top spot will include both for the long haul.

*****

CALEB WILSON MAKES SPLASH IN HIS RANKINGS DEBUT

Caleb Wilson is the highest-ranked debuting prospect in the Rivals150 and checks in at the No. 8 spot after being unranked in the initial top 40. Wilson, who plays his high school ball at Atlanta’s Holy Innocents Episcopal School, is incredibly skilled for his young age and also backs high-level athleticism. The combination is rare in a sophomore and provides the sort of versatility and long-term potential that constitutes a top-10 ranking. He still needs to become a more consistent shooter from the outside, but that should come along with time. Wilson already holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Indiana, Cincinnati and Missouri.

*****

TYLER JACKSON MAKES MASSIVE JUMP

Tyler Jackson was ranked No. 37 in the original top 40. And while we were higher on him than the industry average even at that time, his play this season has proven he was still significantly undervalued. The Baltimore-based guard is an electric scoring threat and his 19-spot jump up to No. 18 is the result of a sophomore season that has seen him develop as both a long-range shooter and a passer. Ideally, Jackson will add a bit of length and muscle, but there’s no denying his skill, athleticism and basketball IQ. He is capable of creating his own shot from anywhere on the floor and keeps defenders honest with his quickness and ability to get to the rack. Jackson holds offers from a number of major programs. Oregon, Maryland, Kansas and Seton Hall are heavily involved, while North Carolina is among the programs that have made preliminary contact.

*****

CANADIAN IMPORT MAKES NOISE