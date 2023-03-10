In this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com national analyst Travis Graf discusses a couple of schools rumored to be surging for 2024 four-star Trentyn Flowers and provides an introduction to 2025 guard Mazi Mosley .

Top 25 junior Trentyn Flowers announced on Wednesday that he will be making his college decision on March 17. The 6-foot-9 four-star wing will be choosing among six schools: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Kansas, Louisville and North Carolina.

After talking to a few sources, the common theme seems to be that two schools are sticking out in this recruitment - Creighton and Louisville. The Bluejays have seemed to be in a good spot for a while and the Cardinals have made a huge push over the last few months.

Arkansas is a school that has been in the mix for Flowers, but the timing never worked out for him to take an official visit there, and the chances look very slim that he’ll be able to make that trip before his decision.

I’m not logging a FutureCast at this time, but Creighton and Louisville are the schools I’ve heard about the most in this recruitment recently and the two I’ll be monitoring until March 17.