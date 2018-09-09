Official visit season is in full swing as programs across the country look to recruit and reload. This week, the Rivals.com team is taking a look at programs across the country and identifying their biggest need and which one recruit on their board is the best suited to fill that need. Today, we continue by taking a look at the Big East. MORE RECRUIT AND RELOAD: Big 12 | ACC | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

BUTLER

Biggest need: The Bulldogs are in pretty good shape roster wise. Their best players like guard Kamar Baldwin should all be back next season and they've already landed a pair of promising recruits including big man John-Michael Mulloy.

Best fit: The 6-foot-10 Mulloy is nice, but the Bulldogs other commit Khalif Battle has the tools to be a leading scorer down the road. The younger brother of Syracuse star Tyus Battle, he has deep range on his jumper, plays with confidence and should be able to step in and contribute early.



CREIGHTON

Biggest need: Creighton always likes to play up and down basketball and they are never without need for a confident scorer. Another guy who can create his own and even play point guard in a pinch would be ideal.

Best fit: There isn't anybody who has recruited Kansas native Zach Harvey harder than Creighton has and he would fit right in. He's from the same summer program as sophomore guard Mitchell Ballock and is scheduled to be on campus for an official visit later on this month.

DEPAUL

Biggest need: The Blue Demons are going to lose some serious wing production when Elijah Cain and Max Struss graduate. A big and physical wing who can make plays would help out the most.

Best fit: DePaul actually had a commitment from four-star wing Terrence Shannon Jr. but it only last a week or so and they may not want to go down that road again. Formerly more of a football recruit, Gerald Drumgoole is about to emerge as one of the more heavily recruited wings in the class of 2019 and he attends the same school assistant coach Shane Heirman used to be the head coach of.



GEORGETOWN

Biggest need: You can never have enough size, especially when your coach is a legendary big man like Patrick Ewing. Jessie Govan will be gone and even though Omer Yurtseven is sitting out as a transfer you always have to be nervous about an International player heading home to play professional.

Best fit: Are the Hoyas a long shot to pull Will Baker out of Austin, Texas? Of course they are. But, they've at least made his final four schools and there's no reason to give up on adding him at this point. He would easily be Ewing's most head turning recruit since taking the job.

MARQUETTE

Biggest need: The only scholarship senior on the Marquette roster is big man Matt Heldt so a big man would be nice. But let's face it, they like to let it fly and scoring machine Markus Howard could try to look at pro options following his junior season.

Best fit: Five-star combo guard Nico Mannion would be a perfect fit for the offense in Milwaukee. Not many have given Marquette much of a chance for the high scoring, flashy and skilled guard, but here they are in his final two with Arizona.



PROVIDENCE

Biggest need: Another program who could afford to look for the best athlete on the board, Ed Cooley has the Friars set up nicely for the next few years.

Best fit: Providence made athletic combo forward Greg Gantt a priority and scored an important early commitment. He can play as a big wing, a power forward or even a small ball center if they really want to play fast. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him turn into an All-Big East player before he's done.



SETON HALL

Biggest need: Kevin Willard has built his program on toughness and versatility. Another guy who can play multiple positions with some offensive pop fits the bill for the Pirates.

Best fit: It's hard not to see how Seton Hall has played the past few years and see the ideal fit that Chris Ledlum would be. An aggressive, hard charging and physical wing he could play a role similar to the one that Desi Rodriguez played so well the past few years, only he would arrive with a little more skill.

ST. JOHN'S

Biggest need: Some of what the Red Storm needs could depend on whether or not Shamorie Ponds sticks around for his senior year. But Ponds or no Ponds, they don't have any size at all and could sure use a big man.

Best fit: Now, Kofi Cockburn is an interesting fit here because he's more of a throwback big man and would be joining a team built for speed. But he gets up and down the floor pretty well and the need for size is huge plus St. John's has a real shot with him.



VILLANOVA

Biggest need: Jay Wright and the Wildcats have it rolling. They are the defending National Champs and they already have a top three recruiting class for 2019 headlined by five-star shooting guard Bryan Antoine. They don't necessarily need anybody else, but another big couldn't hut.

Best fit: Villanova can really afford to go big game hunting here and they are swinging for the fences with a pair of big men Isaiah Stewart and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Robinson-Earl has some faceup game but the Wildcats are sitting in better position with Stewart. A low post mauler with a motor, he could make the Wildcats class scary good.

