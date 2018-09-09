James Wiseman Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Official visit season is in full swing as programs across the country look to recruit and reload. This week, the Rivals.com team is taking a look at programs across the country, identifying their biggest need and which one recruit on their board is the best suited to fill that need. Today, we take a look what the SEC schools need to do in the 2019 class. MORE RECRUIT AND RELOAD: Big 12 | ACC | Big Ten | Pac-12

ALABAMA

Biggest need: Donta Hall has developed into a productive player for Avery Johnson and his presence inside will be missed after he graduates at the end of the season. Finding his successor is important for the Crimson Tide to finish off the 2019 class. Best fit: Drew Timme, a four-star big man out of Texas, would be a perfect fit to fill Hall’s role. He’s a tough, athletic post player who can score a little bit and will do the dirty work inside. Alabama has an in-home visit set with him and will work to get him on an official visit.

ARKANSAS

Biggest need: There is a good chance this will be Daniel Gafford’s last ride in Fayetteville. Mike Anderson and his staff should probably have a plan in place to replace him given he’ll likely be a high first-round pick in the NBA Draft in June. Best fit: Victor Iwuakor would be a nice addition for the Razorbacks. He’s a bouncy interior presence with a developing skill-set who has some Arkansas influence around him.

AUBURN

Biggest need: Bryce Brown graduates and it is entirely possible Jared Harper leaves for the NBA after his junior season this year, so adding an instant impact guard would be ideal. Best fit: Tyrell Jones had a great summer scoring the ball for Showtime Ballers and is now a four-star prospect. He has his first official visit set for Auburn next weekend and the Tigers appear to be leading the charge for his commitment.

FLORIDA

Biggest need: With Tre Mann on board giving the Gators more perimeter talent, next on the Gators' wish list needs to be a talented post player and somebody to provide an interior presence defensively. Best fit: Florida is locked in on Omar Payne being its next big in-state commitment. He would be exactly what the doctor ordered in Gainesville because of his high level rebounding, shot blocking, athleticism and offensive upside.

GEORGIA

Biggest need: Before landing four-star wing Jaykwon Walton, a talented scoring wing with some size would have been the biggest need for Tom Crean. With him on board, the Bulldogs could really use a point guard in the 2019 class. Best fit: Kyle Sturdivant, a four-star point guard from the Atlanta area, would be a great fit in Athens. He’s expected to pick between Georgia -- where he committed for about eight hours last month -- and USC relatively soon.

KENTUCKY

Biggest need: Kentucky’s recruiting needs are always so hard to peg because the team always has so much roster turnover. Given John Calipari already has Tyrese Maxey, Khalil Whitney and Dontaie Allen committed, we’ll call post players their biggest need. Best fit: Kentucky remains in the mix for James Wiseman, one of the top overall players in the class. He’s got to be the main target and Calipari seems to be taking his recruitment personally as Memphis appears to be the main competition.

LSU

Biggest need: It’s probably time for LSU to start looking ahead to a time when Tremont Waters isn’t running the show in Baton Rouge. Waters could certainly be NBA-bound after this season, so finding a replacement would be wise. Best fit: LSU is in play for four-star point guard Avery Anderson out of Texas. He would be an ideal fit as somebody that could eventually ease the loss of Waters whenever that day comes.

MISSOURI

Biggest need: Kevin Puryear will graduate and there is a great chance Jontay Porter will declare for the NBA Draft after this season. Cuonzo Martin could really use a talented front-court player. Best fit: E.J. Liddell had a terrific travel season and proved himself to be one of the top post players in the country and Mizzou has spent and awful lot of time with him. Liddell visits this weekend and he would be a big score if the Tigers can reel him in.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Biggest need: Ben Howland has assembled quite a bit of talent in his few years in Starkville. Going off some of the prospects he’s targeted in the 2019 class, it appears perimeter shooting is a priority for the Bulldogs. Best fit: Tall and rangy jump shooter Elias King would be a great fit for Mississippi State. His shooting ability and versatility would be a welcomed addition to an already talented roster.

OLE MISS

Biggest need: For Kermit Davis to kickstart the program at Ole Miss, he could really use a talented perimeter scorer. Best fit: Former Kentucky commit D.J. Jeffries is a Mississippi native and now a top priority for the Rebels. Kermit Davis and his staff have an in-home set with the four-star wing and also have an official visit lined up.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Biggest need: Chris Silva will be a major loss for South Carolina when he graduates at the end of the year. Finding another post player to replace his production should be Frank Martin’s top priority. Best fit: South Carolina remains in the mix for five-star big man Kofi Cockburn. He would be one of the highest ranked players to sign with the Gamecocks, and fill a major void in the front court.

TENNESSEE

Biggest need: Tennessee has been on the prowl for a point guard in the 2019 class, and the Volunteers have been in the mix for some really good ones. Best fit: With Tre Mann off the board to Florida, Tennessee appears to be all in on landing Josiah James. The five-star playmaker is focused on Clemson, Duke and the Volunteers at this point.

TEXAS A&M

Biggest need: Admon Gilder will take around 1,500 career points with him when he graduates at the end of the season. The Aggies could really use somebody to pick up some of the scoring punch he brings to the table. Best fit: Chris Harris committed to the Aggies early in the recruiting process and he should be able to put some points on the board before long in College Station.

