Recent under-the-radar commitments that could make a major impact

Naturally, landing a five-star prospects energizes college hoops staffs and fan bases alike in anticipation of the production from day one. Still, there are plenty of less heralded prospects with all the tools to step in and seize spots in the rotation or even challenge for a starting spot once they make it to campus permanently next year. We take a look at a handful of recent commitments from prospects who could turn the needle at their respective future programs.

What coach doesn’t want a speedy and physical guard that is nearly impossible to keep out of the paint? Jeffrey certainly fits the bill and at 6-foot-3 he plays with the scrappiness of an undersized point guard. The three-star prospect thrives at the controls and is a threat at all three levels with a healthy balance of calling his own number and facilitating. His approach will be the perfect complement for fellow Maryland commit Marcus Jackson, a high-energy big man who should also be an impact player from day one for Kevin Willard.

The 6-foot-3 point guard should mesh well in new Washington coach Danny Sprinkles offense because of his ability to control pace and score at will. Muldrew was quietly one of the top point guards in the prestigious Nike EYBL this summer, averaging 16.3 points and 2.5 rebounds a game for Team Thad. His ability to orchestrate the offense and bring the same energy and athleticism on the defensive end is what could potentially put the ball in his hands consistently once he steps on campus next year.

Odih will be an intricate part of new West Virginia coach Darian DeVries’ system immediately because of the relentless nature that he approaches the game on both ends of the floor. At 6-foot-4, Odih thrives as a downhill scorer, who’s effective with and through content, but has added a steady perimeter jump shot over the last year. There’s no fall off on the defensive end for Odih, which separates him from his peers in the backcourt. He’s capable of guarding multiple positions and can be effective in multiple lineups.

Sanders could be one of the most underrated prospects in the class after showing and proving this past summer on the Under Armour Association to the tune of 22 points and six assists a game. At 6-foot-5, he’s a big and physical lead guard who scores at all three levels and plays physically in the backcourt, making life difficult for opposing guards who are almost always smaller. His size enables him to play off the ball as effectively and be a pest on the glass and on the defensive end. Just the type of player that can thrive at Colorado.