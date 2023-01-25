News More News
Ranking the Contenders: Four-star guard Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore, the No. 68 overall prospect in the 2024 Rivals150, has set a Jan. 28 commitment date and will put a bow on his recruitment at that time. Officially, Moore has narrowed his list to include five schools: Miami, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Syracuse and Alabama.

One school has emerged from the pack, however, as Moore has failed to visit a handful of his finalists. Below, Rivals’ Rob Cassidy ranks the top three contenders as he sees it to land the four-star guard.

1. SYRACUSE 

The Orange are the clear frontrunner here, as Moore has visited campus on several occasions and is scheduled to be back in the days leading up to his announcement. Head coach Jim Boeheim has prioritized Moore from the jump and outlined how his skill set, headlined by his elite shooting ability, fits with the offense.

Nothing is ever a stone-cold lock in recruiting, as things have the tendency to change at the 11th hour, but the Orange should feel confident just days before Moore’s scheduled announcement. Winning this battle would be crucial for Boeheim and company because Syracuse has not signed a 2023 recruit and also has an empty 2024 class thus far.

2. OKLAHOMA STATE 

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton is a New York City native and formed a quick bond with the NYC-based Moore last year. Moore’s relationship with the Cowboys actually predates his close bond with Syracuse, and the Pokes were able to get the four-star on campus in the fall.

That said, OSU is definitely playing from behind here and probably realizes it as additional visits to Syracuse keep piling up. The Cowboys may find it hard to steal Moore away from the in-state Orange, which have turned up the recruiting heat from all angles down the stretch.

3. ALABAMA 

It’s nearly impossible to imagine Moore choosing Alabama without taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa, but the Tide are a program on the rise and the allure of playing for Nate Oats is obvious. Another factor: ‘Bama assistant and ace recruiter Brian Hodgson has ties to New York and recruits the area incredibly well.

That said, Jan. 24 was once a tentative date for an official visit to Tuscaloosa, but Moore elected to attend Syracuse’s matchup with North Carolina instead. Consider the Tide a long shot at best.

