*****

1. SYRACUSE

The Orange are the clear frontrunner here, as Moore has visited campus on several occasions and is scheduled to be back in the days leading up to his announcement. Head coach Jim Boeheim has prioritized Moore from the jump and outlined how his skill set, headlined by his elite shooting ability, fits with the offense. Nothing is ever a stone-cold lock in recruiting, as things have the tendency to change at the 11th hour, but the Orange should feel confident just days before Moore’s scheduled announcement. Winning this battle would be crucial for Boeheim and company because Syracuse has not signed a 2023 recruit and also has an empty 2024 class thus far.

*****

2. OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton is a New York City native and formed a quick bond with the NYC-based Moore last year. Moore’s relationship with the Cowboys actually predates his close bond with Syracuse, and the Pokes were able to get the four-star on campus in the fall. That said, OSU is definitely playing from behind here and probably realizes it as additional visits to Syracuse keep piling up. The Cowboys may find it hard to steal Moore away from the in-state Orange, which have turned up the recruiting heat from all angles down the stretch.

*****

3. ALABAMA