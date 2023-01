Rivals.com's Krysten Peek goes one-on-one with five-star point guard DaJuan Wagner Jr., who talks all things Kentucky including ...

*Why he committed to Kentucky.

*His relationship with coach John Calipari.

*Playing in the backcourt with Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard next year.

*High school teammate Aaron Bradshaw recruiting him.

*Playing in front of NBA scouts.

*Relationship with his dad and grandfather.

