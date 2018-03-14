“Marvin Bagley wins MVP because of his ability to completely dominate games.”

“Kyle Guy from Virginia, because he is an elite scorer and will lead his team to victory.”



“Marvin Bagley probably gets it because of his versatility and just him willing things to get the job done.”

“ (North Carolina guard) Joel Berry is going to get that award because of his leadership abilities.”

“Jevon Carter could because of his effect on the defensive and offensive ends. But if not, it has to be (Arizona forward) DeAndre Ayton. He will dominate the tournament.”

“(Texas center) Mo Bamba, mainly because he is the best overall player.”

“Jalen Brunson, because of his impact on the game at the point guard position and he’s the head man of the 'Nova team and will hopefully lead them to the Final Four.”

“I think Marvin Bagley will win it because of his rebounding ability and dominance around the basket.”

“Jalen Brunson, because of his leadership and how he constantly outplays other guards; guard play wins in March.”

“(Michigan State guard) Miles Bridges, because he is going to be the key to their success.”

“Carsen Edwards will win it even if they only go to the Final Four. He has been their catalyst for Purdue all year and puts a lot of pressure on defenses and when he is making shots. He is very hard to guard.”

“I think it is going to be DeAndre Ayton because he has been so dominant lately



“(Alabama guard) Collin Sexton, because he’s electric and explosive, plus just a fierce competitor.”

“It should go to the best player on the team that wins, so I would say Kansas wins and it will be Devonte Graham or maybe Malik Newman. It will most likely be a guard.”

“I think Miles Bridges is going to step up big time and win it. He is a tough match-up for almost every team and when he’s in the game there’s not a lot you can do to stop him.”

