NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- It wasn't going to be easy for the highly anticipated battle of 2019's best big men Vernon Carey Jr. and James Wiseman to live up to the hype, but it did. The battle and Wiseman's epic second half lead Rivals.com National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi's Wednesday night takeaways from the Peach Jam.

It was going to be hard for anything in the highly anticipated Bluff City Legends and Nike Team Florida matchup on opening night of the Peach Jam to live up to the hype or expectations. Especially the matchup between current No. 1 in 2019 Vernon Carey Jr. and current No. 3 James Wiseman. The game, the matchup, everything about opening night managed to do so and then some.

I want to start with Wiseman -- who had Kentucky's John Calipari and his old coach Penny Hardaway among his most interested observers. I don't know any way to put it other than he put together one of the most impressive performances -- especially in the second half -- that these eyes have ever seen from a big man at the Peach Jam. He dunked, he protected the rim, he ran the floor, he posted strong, he hit pretty jump shots and man did he compete.



After some time to think about it, I'm still taken and beyond impressed by all the things he did. But after some reflection you know what impressed me the most? The little things. That's right, the little things that don't get credit like shaking off early foul trouble and not letting it get him out of his zone. Like not getting caught up in a hyped one-on-one matchup and making sure that he was about team first.



Wiseman was all of that and more. His 25-point and nine-rebound effort was the type of thing that No. 1 rankings are built on and when he's doing what he did on Wednesday night, it's hard to say with a straight face that there's anybody better in 2019.

That is no dis against Carey -- who had coaches from each of his final five of Duke, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State and North Carolina on hand -- either. He's a more than worthy No. 1 player who is competing and fighting for his spot. Like Wiseman, he didn't get caught up in the one-on-one and played remarkable team ball. Seeing him leave it all on the line and bust his tail down the floor for an improbable block of a Wiseman dunk in transition, selling out for deflections and working hard on both ends was impressive. He had 21 points, nine rebounds and six blocks, but it wasn't quite enough.

Whoever you like more, at the end of the day both Wiseman and Carey are special big men prospects and they are clearly a level above any other big man that 2019 has to offer at this point. Kudos to them for the show and to both teams for competing but on Wednesday night the edge has to go to Wiseman.

