BAKER DOMINATES

Will Baker made the switch to the Under Armour platform for the month of July, but it didn’t take long for him to become accustomed to his new digs.The super-talented, modern-day center displayed added dimensions to his game as he created for himself off of the bounce, finished through contact with his off hand and made some plays out of high-low sets. His motor was running at an all-time high, but his usual toughness didn't drop off, and that toughness helped him produce whenever physicality was needed.

The star of the evening, Baker remains a priority for the top programs nationally, and head coaches from Texas, Stanford, Kansas, Georgia, Texas A&M and UCLA were all on hand. The Bruins remain the team to beat, especially after a solid 48 hours spent in Westwood last month for his first official visit. Either way, Baker stole the show and cemented his standing as a can’t-miss prospect out of the 2019 class.

HARVEY BOOSTS PROFILE

HAMPTON CONTINUES TO EVOLVE

R.J. Hampton is beginning to slide fully into the lead guard position of his class. And while his team went down in defeat, it was encouraging to see the five-star guard put his body on the line for his team, even though the outcome of his game was decided. A tremendous play-maker - especially around the basket - Hampton, who has been known in the past as a scorer first, was more about creating for others. To see someone of his stature play so hard - and on each and every possession - shows just how good he wants to become. Speaking of which, the belief that he is one of the best was reflected by the coaches on hand for him on Wednesday. Head coaches from Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas and UCLA took in his evening contest, as did assistants from Kentucky and Duke, as Hampton remains one of the best in the high school ranks. A possibility to reclassify into the 2019 class remains on the table but, either way, Hampton is an obvious talent.

FIVE-STARS BATTLE