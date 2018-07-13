“They have just been calling me and telling me how they like good players in their program and they might offer me after this weekend if I have a good week,” said Liddell of the newfound interest from the Blue Devils and Tar Heels.

Not that the star of Bradley Beal Elite’s recruitment hadn’t already taken off with most of the Big Ten, some SEC and Big 12 programs involved. But, at the Peach Jam Liddell revealed that both Duke and North Carolina have jumped into his recruitment. Plus, he’s set his first official visit.

Both Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams watched Liddell in North Augusta and he discussed the level of interest from each.

“They just introduced themselves and said that they’ve been watching me for a long time,” said Liddell of North Carolina. “They just love good basketball players and they love my versatility.”

While UNC has interest Liddell has yet to speak directly with Williams whereas Duke has moved a little further along and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they ended up offering. Plus, he’s spoken with Coach K a few times.

“I talked him twice, about a month ago and then before this week,” said Liddell. “He’s been watching me since last year when I was playing with Darius Garland and he said he loves how hard I play and I play my role on the team as a great team player.”

Liddell mentioned that Wisconsin is another program making a push and that Purdue has been showing more attention. However, the general consensus has been that Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri and Ohio State have done the most work with him and are in the best position. He was asked if that general look at his recruitment was correct and while he didn’t confirm those four to be in best shape, he didn’t exactly deny it either.

“I like those schools, those are schools that have been recruiting me for a long time and I have built good relationships with them,” said Liddell when asked if the Illini, Wildcats, Tigers and Buckeyes had moved ahead of the pack. ”But, I still have other schools in the mix.”

As for the next step in his recruitment, Liddell said he’ll firm up his list after July ends. He wouldn’t commit to which schools would for sure get visits other than to confirm that Chris Holtmann and Ohio State have gotten his first official visit scheduled.

“I already set an official visit for the first football game for Ohio State so they are obviously going to be in it,” said Liddell. “I set the visit like two weeks ago.”

Look for Liddell to decide in the early period and while the intensity of his recruitment is picking up, he’s doing his best to enjoy it.

“I just stay humble and my parents have been through it and they tell me to have fun,” said Liddell. “I only get to go through it once.”