The Early Signing Period for basketball opened Wednesday and we provided all the news, notes and analysis throughout the day.

The No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class has made things official, as five-star forward Cooper Flagg signed his letter of intent with Duke. The projected top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg has been seen as a Duke lean for nearly a year and committed to the program on Oct. 30. The official Duke Twitter account posted about the elite prospect moments after he made things official during a ceremony at Montverde Academy.

Flagg is the headliner of a five-man Duke class that tops the Rivals team rankings and seems unlikely to lose its spot at the summit. Flagg is expected to be one of the top players in college basketball as soon as he steps on campus in Durham.

Duke intends to announce its full class together later in the week, when Isaiah Evans makes things official and becomes the final member of the group to sign.