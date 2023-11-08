Howard has improved a lot over the last calendar year and seems to have put a less-than-stellar 2021 at Donda Academy firmly in the rearview. The Rivals150 forward has become a much more reliable shooter in the last 12-15 months and was efficient in the EYBL this season, shooting 56 percent from the floor in 17 games. He averaged 16.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while doing so and maintained the same high-level athleticism and ability to play above the rim that made him a top-line prospect early in his high school days. Howard still isn’t the model of consistency, as his game lends itself to streakiness, but his recent trajectory is encouraging to say the least. His size and agility have allowed him to take strides as a disruptive defender. His build could lend him tremendous versatility on that end of the court down the road. Howard has the tools to be an NBA prospect and looks every bit of a future pro from time to time. He’ll need to refine his ball-handling and become a more consistent and steady offensive performer he hopes to reach his lofty ceiling, however.