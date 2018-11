The Early Signing Period is here and for the next week committed players get to put pen to paper. While many prospects such as Kentucky-bound five-star Tyrese Maxey have been committed for some time, the tradition of putting pen to paper is still a big deal.

Roughly 80 percent of the 2019 Rivals150 is expected to sign over the next week and we've put together a schedule of confirmed signing times. Scheduled signings are listed in order of Rivals150 ranking and all times are Eastern.



MORE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD: Rivals Roundtable | Early Signing Period storylines